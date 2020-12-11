Pauly 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio Shows Off Newly Dyed Blond Hair While Posing on Motorcycle

"Just trying to see if [it's] true that blondes have more fun," the Jersey Shore star said

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is going to the lighter side!

The 40-year-old Jersey Shore star debuted his newly dyed blond hair on Instagram, modeling the look while posing on a motorcycle. "Just Trying To See If True That Blondes Have More Fun.../// 🤔," he playfully captioned a gallery of snapshots, smiling while wearing shades and a black t-shirt.

Making a Dragon Ball Z reference, DelVecchio also posted a selfie to introduce his new 'do, writing, "Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode......"

The world-famous DJ got real about his signature blowout last December, telling PEOPLE how the hairstyle — and the impressive amount of products used to perfect the spikes — has remained a constant in his life.

“God blessed with me with this hairline, I don’t want to let him down,” he joked at the time.

According to DelVecchio, he’s been obsessed with hair gel for as long as he can remember.

“It was always a part of my life,” he said. “I just thought it was the coolest thing that you can pretty much express yourself with your hair, because with hair gel you can make it do whatever you want it to do. And I always wanted spikes, I thought it was a cool look.”

“So I’ve perfected the blowout. It’s my signature now,” he continued. “Back in the day, the guido lifestyle and where I’m from on the east coast, we always had our hair spiked up with gel. It was the norm. That fad kind of went away, but I kept it. I’m like, the only one left with the blowout!”

Over the years, DelVecchio has only given the world a few glimpses at his natural, ungelled locks. “You probably won’t catch me in public without the hair gel unless I have a hat on,” he said. “Every once in a while I post a photo with no gel, but as far as leaving the house without the gel, I don’t do it.”