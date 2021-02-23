The musician is working with Vestiaire Collective for a closet sale of some of his prized designer and custom pieces, Complex reported Monday

DJ Mustard to Sell Off Some of His Designer Clothing Collection After He Loses 100 Pounds

DJ Mustard's closet could be yours.

The musician is working with Vestiaire Collective for a closet sale of some of his prized designer and custom pieces, Complex reported Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles-based community project Destination Crenshaw. The pieces will be for sale through Feb. 27 on the Vestiaire Collective app.

"I partnered with Vestiaire Collective to share some of my favorite pieces from my closet with fans," said Mustard of the sale in a statement obtained by the outlet. "All the proceeds will be donated to Destination Crenshaw, a community project in South LA dedicated to celebrating Black history and activism through education, arts, and culture."

Image zoom Credit: courtesy Vestiaire Collective

Image zoom Credit: courtesy Vestiaire Collective

Image zoom Credit: courtesy Vestiaire Collective

Mustard is auctioning off several famous items from his closet, including two pairs of custom pants that he wore during his performance with Nick Jonas on American Idol and during the 2020 Savage x Fenty Show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think people should buy things they love and buy for longevity," he told Vestiaire. "I'm a collector as well, and I choose to purchase quality pieces over fast fashion so that I can have them for a long time, as they retain value and character with age."

Mustard has lost more than 100 pounds in the past few years.

In 2016, he told The Real that part of the reason he was determined to shed the weight was his love of designer clothing.

"I like dressing in designer clothes and it's hard to buy them if [you're] overweight," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Black History Month: Darius Rucker & H.E.R. Reveal Their Biggest Inspirations

"I got tired of going in stores and I couldn't fit anything, and overall I wanted to be healthy," he continued. "My son runs around the house, and I want to be able to catch him."

He said that he lost his first 50 pounds strictly from diet change, which eventually motivated the father of two started hitting the gym to maintain his weight loss.