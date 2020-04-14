DJ Khaled Responds to Critics of His Quarantine Hair and Beard: 'I Will Figure It Out Soon'

DJ Khaled is in the process of getting his quarantine hair under control.

After Internet trolls criticized his noticeably longer (and scruffier) hairstyle and beard, the 44-year-old rapper and producer responded, promising fans he will “figure it out soon” — even if that means his barber has to wear a “space suit” to ensure proper social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH! I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol 😂 Quarantine alert 🚨 I’m get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned!” the star wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of his signature, clean-shaven beard and his current one. “I NEED MY BEARD 🧔 OIL ! Lol !”

Khaled’s famous friends seemed in on the joke in the comment section: “Survivor season 92,” Scooter Braun wrote. While rapper Fat Joe said, “I’m a come threw give u a cut lol”

Tamar Braxton defended Khaled, writing, “Don’t worry about it bro!! It’s the people who aren’t really quarantined who is talking!!”

“Those of us who has been looks JUST like you… and me😂😂😂 our family loves us anyway and right now, that’s was matters! Be tore up in peace🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️” she added.

The “Higher” musician debuted his new look over the weekend, sharing a sweet family photo on Easter Sunday with the caption, “Blessing from the KHALED FAMILY and WE THE BEST FOUNDATION @wethebestfdn LOVE ALWAYS ! I need a haircut lol.”

While several haters said Khaled looked “old” in the comment section, others were quick to point out that they too are in need of a haircut after spending weeks in self-isolation.

And Khaled isn’t the only celebrity embracing his gray hair amid the ongoing pandemic — Kevin Hart, Kelly Ripa, Sarah Silverman and more have all shown off their natural color while social distancing.

Last month, Hart, 40, addressed his salt and pepper hair in the caption of his “Confessions from the Hart” Instagram video series debut.

“P.S I have always had a s— load of grey hair…I was just a frequent dyer 😂😂😂😂…I’m not working right now so I said F— IT 😂😂😂” Hart wrote.

“Gray hair don’t care❤️” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. While another person said, “Just get some of that @revlon hair color spray lol 🤷🏽‍♀️.”