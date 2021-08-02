The new Puma brand ambassador shows PEOPLE how she styles her three favorite kicks

Dixie D'Amelio Makes Sneakers Work for 3 Very Different Occasions — Here's How It's Done

Dixie D'Amelio has her footwear game on lock, no matter the occasion.

The newly-announced Puma ambassador, 19, shows PEOPLE TV how she styles three of her favorite shoes from the brand for three different looks. In the clip (above), D'Amelio goes from sporty to professional to fun and flirty with the help of three versatile kicks.

She opts for her Fierce 2 women's training shoes for a head-to-toe black athleisure look. "I love these because I'm not the best at tying my shoes," she admits of the laceless option, which she complements with some black Puma biking shorts and a matching sports bra under an open black shirt dress.

D'Amelio goes for a boss look in her Mayze Classic women's sneakers in white, paired with a cropped beige blazer and matching trousers. She calls the shoes a "super cute fit for walking around town," noting that she's also worn them with sweatpants and a hoodie.

Dixie D'Amelio Makes Sneakers Work for Three Very Different Occasions — Here's How It's Done Credit: Amber Asaly/PUMA

The "Psycho" artist keeps it cute and casual in her RS-X Airbrush women's sneakers, which she wears with a sky blue mini dress. "I think this is a cool multi-purpose outfit," D'Amelio says of the ensemble.

In addition to her favorite Pumas, she ties each of the looks together with a pair of gold hoop earrings, another universal fashion staple that works with many different looks.

D'Amelio took to Instagram in her Fierce 2 all-black athleisure look on Monday to announce her new ambassadorship with Puma. "so excited to be joining the @puma fam 🖤 #pumapartner," she captioned the snap by celeb photographer Amber Asaly.

The YouTuber will appear in various global campaigns for Puma, including She Moves Us, "which celebrates women who move together to achieve and connect through fashion, community and sport," according to a statement. She's also preparing to drop her own collection with Puma in 2022, among other upcoming projects.

"I am so excited to join the PUMA Family," D'Amelio said in the statement. "Sports, fashion and music are a major part of my life and who I am, so I am beyond thrilled to be working alongside a brand where all three of these things meet."

