Dixie D'Amelio Makes Sneakers Work for 3 Very Different Occasions — Here's How It's Done
The new Puma brand ambassador shows PEOPLE how she styles her three favorite kicks
Dixie D'Amelio has her footwear game on lock, no matter the occasion.
The newly-announced Puma ambassador, 19, shows PEOPLE TV how she styles three of her favorite shoes from the brand for three different looks. In the clip (above), D'Amelio goes from sporty to professional to fun and flirty with the help of three versatile kicks.
She opts for her Fierce 2 women's training shoes for a head-to-toe black athleisure look. "I love these because I'm not the best at tying my shoes," she admits of the laceless option, which she complements with some black Puma biking shorts and a matching sports bra under an open black shirt dress.
D'Amelio goes for a boss look in her Mayze Classic women's sneakers in white, paired with a cropped beige blazer and matching trousers. She calls the shoes a "super cute fit for walking around town," noting that she's also worn them with sweatpants and a hoodie.
The "Psycho" artist keeps it cute and casual in her RS-X Airbrush women's sneakers, which she wears with a sky blue mini dress. "I think this is a cool multi-purpose outfit," D'Amelio says of the ensemble.
In addition to her favorite Pumas, she ties each of the looks together with a pair of gold hoop earrings, another universal fashion staple that works with many different looks.
D'Amelio took to Instagram in her Fierce 2 all-black athleisure look on Monday to announce her new ambassadorship with Puma. "so excited to be joining the @puma fam 🖤 #pumapartner," she captioned the snap by celeb photographer Amber Asaly.
The YouTuber will appear in various global campaigns for Puma, including She Moves Us, "which celebrates women who move together to achieve and connect through fashion, community and sport," according to a statement. She's also preparing to drop her own collection with Puma in 2022, among other upcoming projects.
RELATED: Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Are the New Faces of Hollister! Go Behind-the-Scenes of Their First Campaign
"I am so excited to join the PUMA Family," D'Amelio said in the statement. "Sports, fashion and music are a major part of my life and who I am, so I am beyond thrilled to be working alongside a brand where all three of these things meet."
Dixie is no stranger to the design industry, after she and sister Charli D'Amelio dropped a collection with Hollister Co. in May as part of their ongoing partnership and designed a special Gen-Z-approved mattress in April with bedding company Simmons.
- Dixie D'Amelio Makes Sneakers Work for 3 Very Different Occasions — Here's How It's Done
- The Voice Standout Kristen Merlin Reflects on the Pain Behind Her Strength in Music Video for 'Shame'
- Hoda Kotb Is Rooting for Simone Biles Ahead of Beam Final: 'I Hope She Gets a Medal'
- Dolly Parton's Nephew Sabyn Gets Creative with a Classic in Pulsating Music Video for '9 to 5 to 9'