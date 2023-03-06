Dixie D'Amelio on Creating a Versatile Sneaker Collection with Puma: 'I Had So Much Fun' 

“I really wanted to highlight the versatility of these shoes by making selections that could go with anything in anyone’s closet,” says the social media star

By Carly Breit
Published on March 6, 2023 10:45 AM
Dixie D'Amelio for Puma
Photo: Puma

Dixie D'Amelio has a new look — and new kicks to go with it.

The social media star, 21, debuted her platinum pixie cut in Paris last week. And now, she's releasing a limited sneaker collection with Puma.

"I had so much fun selecting styles that aligned with what I personally gravitate towards in my own day-to-day fashion," D'Amelio tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I really wanted to highlight the versatility of these shoes by making selections that could go with anything in anyone's closet."

The PUMA x DIXIE collection, which includes three footwear styles, will be available starting March 8 at 12 p.m. ET on PUMA.com, the Puma mobile app, the Puma NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker and Champs Sports online and in select stores.

D'Amelio's personal favorite pair is the PUMA x DIXIE MAYZE, her version of the brand's classic Mayze platform tennis shoes. "I decided to do a little spin on mine and make them two different colors," she says of the two-tone blue sneaks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Dixie D'Amelio for Puma
Puma

The PUMA x DIXIE MAYZE would be D'Amelio's pick for her sister and fellow social media star Charli D'Amelio, too. "It really matches her personal style with the stacked platform and fun vibe," she says of her little sis, 18. "I know she could pair this with so many things in her wardrobe."

For her mom, Heidi D'Amelio, she'd opt for the PUMA x DIXIE RS-X. "She has a sportier vibe and is always on the go," she says, adding, "It's so comfortable while still being a super cute sneaker."

Dixie D'Amelio for Puma
Puma

D'Amelio shocked fans by chopping her long locks in the fall. Since then, the bold look has given her more confidence in herself, and it's encouraged her to take risks with her style.

"[My hair has] allowed me to play into the edgier side of myself that I naturally gravitate towards," she shares. "It has been so much fun to embrace the short hair and really curate looks that highlight it."

"I love that one day I can feel really feminine and girly with my short hair by trying out new eyeshadow and beauty looks, and the next I can lean into my sportier and edgier side by changing up my sneakers and clothing," she says.

Following her public breakup with Noah Beck, which he confirmed to The New York Times in November, D'Amelio has been the subject of swirling dating rumors with other social media stars on TikTok.

"Obviously, it can be difficult for anyone to not read comments or pay attention to gossip, but I think every day is different," she says. "There are days when I feel more sensitive to speculations, and there are other days where I'm truly unbothered. I've learned to appreciate going through the motions and allowing myself to take things as they come."

Even with 57 million TikTok followers and 23 million more on Instagram clamoring for content, D'Amelio makes it a point to take time away from her phone.

"I love to disconnect from social media by focusing on my music, especially by being in the studio," says the star, who released her debut album a letter to me in June. "It is the best way for me to really connect with myself."

Related Articles
Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker attend Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear Fashion Show on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy.
Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio Make Milan Fashion Week Debut as a Couple Wearing Coordinating Prada Looks
Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas
Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'
In the link below you will find images of JD and Carlacia that they self shot for the campaign: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Eyws-2oGl9nnsDLGs5EeiE88ln64-jBb?us= p=3Dsharing Additional imagery of them and the collection can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NbkFmakIjM48ykxgKXBIcoiQmVVECpgN Please let us know if you need anything else at all - and when you think this story might run!
Jonathan Daviss on AE x 'Outer Banks' Collection and How His Personal Style Is 'More Kook-y' Than His Character
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Charlie D'Amelio and Landon Barker Matching in Their Black Tie Best at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Charli D'Amelio and Boyfriend Landon Barker Go Gothic Glam at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Charlize Theron Hair Change
The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 
Splendid x Rachelove Collection
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
katy perry
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
Alix Earle and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
TikTok Star Alix Earle Mingles — and Matches! — with Hailey Bieber at LA OBB Studios Event
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Dixie and Charli D’Amelio
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Launch Their Own Clothing Line for Hollister Co.
Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Have Split: They're 'No Longer Together'
'RHOD' Star Caroline Stanbury Reveals the Most Extravagant Handbags, Shoes and More in Her Luxe Closet Can i get the attached photo cut for tout but also loaded as the full vertical? both will need the exclusive photos sticker Credit is Courtesy of The Luxury Closet
Bravo Star Caroline Stanbury Reveals the Most Extravagant Handbags, Shoes and More in Her Luxe Closet
Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
All About Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio
Custom Birkins, Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves and Lots of Gucci - Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet  Credit: Courtesy The Luxury Closet
Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves, Lots of Prada and a Custom Birkin — Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet
victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun at Her Past Hairstyles in Life in Looks TikTok: 'Absolutely Not'