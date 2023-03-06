Dixie D'Amelio on Creating a Versatile Sneaker Collection with Puma: 'I Had So Much Fun' 

Dixie D'Amelio has a new look — and new kicks to go with it.

The social media star, 21, debuted her platinum pixie cut in Paris last week. And now, she's releasing a limited sneaker collection with Puma.

"I had so much fun selecting styles that aligned with what I personally gravitate towards in my own day-to-day fashion," D'Amelio tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I really wanted to highlight the versatility of these shoes by making selections that could go with anything in anyone's closet."

The PUMA x DIXIE collection, which includes three footwear styles, will be available starting March 8 at 12 p.m. ET on PUMA.com, the Puma mobile app, the Puma NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker and Champs Sports online and in select stores.

D'Amelio's personal favorite pair is the PUMA x DIXIE MAYZE, her version of the brand's classic Mayze platform tennis shoes. "I decided to do a little spin on mine and make them two different colors," she says of the two-tone blue sneaks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Puma

The PUMA x DIXIE MAYZE would be D'Amelio's pick for her sister and fellow social media star Charli D'Amelio, too. "It really matches her personal style with the stacked platform and fun vibe," she says of her little sis, 18. "I know she could pair this with so many things in her wardrobe."

For her mom, Heidi D'Amelio, she'd opt for the PUMA x DIXIE RS-X. "She has a sportier vibe and is always on the go," she says, adding, "It's so comfortable while still being a super cute sneaker."

Puma

D'Amelio shocked fans by chopping her long locks in the fall. Since then, the bold look has given her more confidence in herself, and it's encouraged her to take risks with her style.

"[My hair has] allowed me to play into the edgier side of myself that I naturally gravitate towards," she shares. "It has been so much fun to embrace the short hair and really curate looks that highlight it."

"I love that one day I can feel really feminine and girly with my short hair by trying out new eyeshadow and beauty looks, and the next I can lean into my sportier and edgier side by changing up my sneakers and clothing," she says.

Following her public breakup with Noah Beck, which he confirmed to The New York Times in November, D'Amelio has been the subject of swirling dating rumors with other social media stars on TikTok.

"Obviously, it can be difficult for anyone to not read comments or pay attention to gossip, but I think every day is different," she says. "There are days when I feel more sensitive to speculations, and there are other days where I'm truly unbothered. I've learned to appreciate going through the motions and allowing myself to take things as they come."

Even with 57 million TikTok followers and 23 million more on Instagram clamoring for content, D'Amelio makes it a point to take time away from her phone.

"I love to disconnect from social media by focusing on my music, especially by being in the studio," says the star, who released her debut album a letter to me in June. "It is the best way for me to really connect with myself."