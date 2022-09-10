Dixie D'Amelio Debuts Buzzed Head on Red Carpet: 'I Just Want to Restart'

"I've wanted to do this since like sixth grade," Dixie D'Amelio said in a YouTube video documenting her decision to shave

By
Published on September 10, 2022 04:40 PM

Dixie D'Amelio is not afraid to take risks.

The social media personality, 21, debuted her brand-new buzz cut at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary party on Friday.

For the carpet, Dixie wore a nude embellished gown with cutouts on the side and a natural makeup look.

Also on Friday, she posted a video on her YouTube channel documenting her decision to make the cut. "I just want to restart," she said at the beginning of the video, convincing her team to get on board with the idea.

"We're gonna make it a moment," she said. "I have dark eyes and eyebrows and lashes, I feel like it'd be fine."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Dixie D'Amelio attends Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Fête Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's 59th Street Store on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty

After exchanging some inspiration pictures with sister Charli D'Amelio, 18, Dixie said, "I could do whatever, I'll do all of it." She added, "I just want to be a cool girl."

When asked what she thinks of the hair transformation, Charli was supportive. "She keeps talking about it, either do it or shut up," she said. Charli also added she would never shave her head herself because she doesn't "have a strong jawline all the time."

In another scene in the video, mom Heidi D'Amelio, 50, also showed her support, adding that she too shaved her head when she was younger.

"I'm so excited," she said, "it was very liberating." She added, "You know what I did get a lot? A lot of people asked me like, 'Oh, are you going through something?'"

Dixie agreed that people could think the same of her. "I've been sad recently, but I don't want to say anything because I don't want anyone to think I'm having a mental breakdown," she said.

Heidi then detailed the moment she decided to shave: "My sister was a hairdresser, but she wouldn't do it, she was like 'your head's flat in the back' which she was right, but I don't have to look at it so when I moved to New York City I shaved it because nobody could stop me."

"I've wanted to do this since like sixth grade," Dixie said, adding that the three people she had told had been supportive. "I can't keep a secret," she said.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Also in the video, Dixie and her team tried to plan their way around her many events that day because she wanted to keep the buzz cut a surprise until the Harper's Bazaar carpet. "We're trying to figure out how to shave my head and then get a wig on and then take the wig off and show the shaved head at the second event," she said. "This is gonna be crazy, we're gonna make it work."

When the day finally came, Dixie was joined by her team and friends for the big moment. Her hairstylist, Laura Polko, then went in with the buzzer.

"What the f--- did I just do," Dixie said at one point, looking at all the hair around her. "Oh my god, I don't have hair."

After Polko buzzed all of it, Dixie went to the bathroom and looked in the mirror. "Oh my god," she said, before asking Polko to go even shorter. "Holy s---, I really like it."

By the end of the cut, Dixie called her mom and sister to show off her new look. "It looks phenomenal," Heidi said over FaceTime.

Polko went to Instagram to celebrate Dixie hair transformation. "Wow. @dixiedamelio I love you.. it's been fun.." she captioned the post. "See you when your hair's back, but I love you and loved having this moment with you you've talking abt since the day I met you."

Dixie is not the only D'Amelio down for an adventure this week. On Wednesday, Charli and Heidi were announced as the first two cast members for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, which will debut on Disney+ Sept. 19 after a move from ABC.

Their casting was announced during an appearance on Wednesday's Good Morning America, where the pair explained to anchor Michael Strahan how surprised they were to hear they had made the cut.

"I was in shock," Heidi said, Charli — who has a 10-year background in competitive dance – adding that she thought producers "were joking" when she was told. "I didn't think they were being real, I thought it was a prank," Charli said. "But when they were like, ' No this is real,' I was so excited for the both of us. Especially to do this together!"

Charli and Heidi will be the first mother-daughter pair ever to compete in the history of DWTS.

