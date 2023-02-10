See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!

Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams!

Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel.

For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a fashion show in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

Courtesy of Disney, White Rabbit Photo

The Cinderella-inspired gown, which features tonal beading that starts at the sweetheart neckline and trails along the boned bodice, draws the eye as it tapers along the ballgown skirt, and is accented by glitter tulle and crystal buttons.

Meanwhile, Snow White's gown features gorgeous sparkle-tulle sleeves with a puff detail at the shoulder, along with dimensional tulle woodland floral inspired appliqués and intricate beadwork.

Tiana's grace and confidence is captured in a sparkle-tulle gown that shimmers like fireflies from the film and features a V-neckline and rounded V-back. The gown is detailed with lace trim along the neckline and sleeves and features beaded magnolia-inspired floral lace appliqués.

The collection, now in its fourth year, also incorporates innovative fabrics, such as the laser-cut lace design in soft satin on Rapunzel's dress, and practical details: On both Rapunzel's and Cinderella's dresses, detachable skirts can make the transition from ceremony to reception a breeze, while detachable sleeves on the Aurora and Tiana gowns also offer ease-of-wear.

Courtesy of Disney, White Rabbit Photo

Disney and Allure Bridals launched its first bridal line in 2020, offering modern brides on-trend gowns that capture the style and spirit of beloved Disney Princess characters.

With a dress for seemingly every bride's style, the bridal gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30 and start at $1,799.

The fashion show is streaming on the Disney Parks YouTube channel on Friday at 10 a.m. EST.