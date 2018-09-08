For die-hard Disney fans, there are endless ways to channel the brand’s beloved princesses. From wedding dresses to jewelry to, yes, even lingerie, there’s a Disney-approved design for every heroine. But what about the darker side of Disney? For so long the princesses have been inspiring clothing collections, but now, thanks to The Blonds’ Spring 2019 show, the villains are taking center stage.

The Blonds is known for its intricate show-stopping designs (Rihanna, Gwen Stefani and Nicki Minaj have all performed in pieces by the brand), and for its latest show during New York Fashion Week on Friday, the brand reimagined the outfits worn by Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, Ursula and many more Disney antagonists for an electrifying runway show, which also marked Disney’s first-ever villains franchise.

“The villains are meant to be secondary characters… but they have always stood out to us because they have the best style, the most personality and are the coolest,” co-founder and creative director David Blond wrote in the show notes.

It all kicked off with a dramatic video montage of Disney’s most recognizable villains, before sending feathered, metallic and even Maleficent-style horns down the runway.

Paris Hilton channeled 101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil by sporting a black and white hairstyle, and she even walked the runway carrying a small dog for full effect.

YouTube personality Patrick Starrr modeled a reinterpretation of the Little Mermaid‘s Ursula’s iconic strapless black dress in a glittering strapless black jumpsuit with feathery boa to act as tentacles. He was even joined by Ursula’s dark eel minions Flotsam and Jetsam in matching jumpsuits with metallic jackets and winged sunglasses.

Maleficent came to life thanks to a black corset with winged horns that look exactly like her own.

Snow White‘s Evil Queen’s long black cape got a glamorous update in the gold mirrored tile jacket, above, which was accessorized with her signature pointed crown.

And according to the show notes, the “pièce de résistance” for the designers was the jeweled mini dress with Cruella de Vil’s face from the iconic car chase scene from 101 Dalmatians, which was accented with black and white feathery appliqué and paired with a Dalmatian-spotted manicure on the model.

To see every single Villain-inspired look, you can watch re-watch the live steam of the show on Disney Villain’s Facebook page.

To design the collection, David and co-founder and designer Phillipe Blond asked: “If Cruella was an entertainer now and in the real world, what would she wear? What would her style be like?”

“What drew us to working with Disney Villains are the complex attributes of the characters themselves,” David said in the press release. “Often misunderstood, Disney Villains are flawed, imposing and mysterious, and we loved the idea of taking these characteristics and translating them in a glamorous way, making them the heroes of our story.”

The designers actually visited the Disney Archive Research Library to better understand each villain’s mythology and view original artwork and sculpts.

“The Disney Villains style is iconic and has inspired us since childhood and throughout our career. The opportunity to collaborate with Disney and see these designs come to life on The Blonds runway is an absolute dream come true,” David and Phillipe said.

If you’re anxious to take part in the first-ever Disney Villains franchise but don’t exactly have an occasion to wear embellished mini dresses or titled coats, Lauren Moshi collaborated with Disney and The Blonds for a villains-inspired collection of T-shirts, jackets and pants in a 20-piece collection priced between $125-$1,200. And the very best part? It’s available to shop right now.

