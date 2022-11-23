Approximately 87,000 Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard

The recalled items by the Bentex Group contain levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban

Published on November 23, 2022 07:21 PM
Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

About 87,000 Disney-themed children's clothing sets have been recalled after the textile ink that was used to print the items showed levels of lead that exceed federal limits.

The toxic chemical was found on nine kid-friendly designs that were distributed by the Bentex Group to stores nationwide like T.J. Maxx, DD's/Ross, Burlington, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and online through Amazon. The coalition of companies produce character-licensed newborn layette and play wear for boys and girls.

According to the recall notice, the garments that presented a lead poisoning hazard were distributed between November 2021 and August 2022. Lead can cause adverse health issues if ingested by young children.

The Bentex Group is advising consumers to immediately take away the items from children and use the item and batch numbers printed on the clothing neck or side label to determine if the item is included in the recall.

If the items present a potential danger, the brand has promised a full refund on the item.

The brand apologized in a public statement and encouraged consumers to verify if their item has been affected.

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced plans to lower the amount of lead in fruit juices in hopes of further reducing children's exposure to the dangerous chemical.

The FDA issued a draft action that would lower that limit to 10 ppb in apple juice and 20 ppb for all other juices. The FDA said that the change would result in a 46 percent reduction in exposure to lead from apple juice in children and 19 percent reduction in exposure to lead from all other juices.

