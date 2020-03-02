Disney Fans Are Flocking to Amazon to Get This Adorable $10 Wallet

Image zoom

Mickey Mouse fans, you’re going to love this bargain Amazon find that’s currently getting a ton of buzz.

This $10 polka dot lanyard wallet jumped to the top of Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart — nearly overnight! — after sales spiked by 2,919 percent, according to the retailer. The neck pouch doubles as an ID carrier and change purse, making it perfect for holding your essentials around Disney’s parks and cruise ships (or for everyday use).

Buy It! Charminer Lanyard Wallet, $9.99; amazon.com

With multiple slots and compartments, including a section with a zipper closure, there’s a spot for cards, cash, coins, park passes, and more. The lightweight piece comfortably hangs like a necklace, ensuring your valuables are always in sight.

Shoppers can get the handy accessory in black, pink, or red polka dot patterns, all of which come with a removable strap in case you want to throw it in your bag sans lanyard. The Amazon seller also offers the card holder in plain black, pink, and red for just $8, too.

Buy It! Charminer Lanyard Wallet, $7.99; amazon.com

And while you can use it for all sorts of activities, like hiking, running errands, and traveling, owners rave about using it to hold their annual park pass and tickets in lieu of bulky, heavy bags at Disney World. “I love this little thing!” one reviewer wrote. “We recently went to Disney and it was so convenient. Everything I needed was in one place, it held up very well, and it was so cute!”

“It’s the perfect size to hold everything you would need for a day in the parks,” another chimed in. “I can’t wait to bring it and leave my purse at home! I’d recommend it to any Disney fan!”

Other shoppers love it for carrying their work IDs around the office or student IDs around campus. Disney Cruise goers also recommend bringing it along, finding it especially helpful for holding their room keys.

Between Amazon’s new and exclusive Year of the Mouse collection that sold out, its massive Disney store, and even a few cartoon-covered devices, the retailer is quickly becoming a go-to shopping destination for fan gear. Whether you’re after some Mickey merch for yourself or a unique gift for the Disney fanatic in your life, this inexpensive find is just one great option among its over 200,000 Disney-inspired products.

