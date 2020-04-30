Disney Launches Kid-Friendly Character Face Masks to Raise Money for Coronavirus Relief

Disney is bringing the magic back with their new face masks featuring your favorite characters

As government and health officials gain a better understanding of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the CDC advised all citizens to wear face coverings in public — some states are even requiring it — in addition to social distancing. As an alternative to the standard blue hospital masks, Disney has launched a line of face masks that feature prominent characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Stars Wars films.

RELATED: New Mask Subscription Service Targets Families with Kid-Friendly Prints to Make Things 'Less Scary'

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Each non-medical, cloth mask is reusable and comes in sizes small, medium or large. Until September 30th, all proceeds from the mask sales will go to MedShare, a charity organization dedicated to sourcing supplies for hospitals and medical centers, with a maximum donation of one million dollars.

The character masks are available for pre-order now at shopdisney.com for $20 for a pack of four. Orders are expected to ship in June.

Image zoom Disney

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” said Senior Vice President of Disney store and shopDisney, Edward Park in a statement on Thursday. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

RELATED: 13-Year-Old Boy Who Made Bow Ties to Help Animals Get Adopted Is Now Making Masks for Coronavirus

In addition to selling masks, the entertainment conglomerate will also give a million masks to MedShare for families in need in California and Florida, the homes of Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” said Charles Redding, MedShare CEO and President. “Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”