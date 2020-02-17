These New Disney-Inspired Wedding Dresses Channel Ariel, Tiana, Cinderella and More Favorites

Brides-to-be will soon have the chance to say “yes” to their favorite Disney-inspired wedding dress!

Allure Bridals created a collection that channels nine iconic Disney princesses, including Cinderella, Ariel, Aurora, Snow White, Tiana, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Belle and Pocahontas, to give every bride a fairytale experience on her big day.

The first-ever Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, which will debut at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April, features 16 elegant styles in a variety of fabrications and silhouettes. Gowns will be available for brides to shop at select boutiques nationwide shortly after they’re unveiled and range from $1,200 to $2,500.

Courtesy Disney

“So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns and stories of the classic films,” Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum said in a release.

“Our design team worked tirelessly on each of these incredible gowns, as each dress features intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters known and loved by all of us.”

Seven out of the 16 styles in the collection will be sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City and Toronto as part of the the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection, which ranges from $3,500 to $10,000. (The famed bridal shop will also sell the full Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection as well.) One of the standout dresses in the premium line, called the Tiana Platinum gown, is covered in intricate bayou-inspired vine and blossom embroidery, crystal beading and sparkle tulle.

Courtesy Disney

To ensure that women of all shapes and sizes will be able to find her dream wedding dress, Allure Bridals is offering both the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collections in sizes 0 to 30.

Said Crum, “We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life.”

Check back in April when the full collection hits the runway — then stores!