Even Adults Can Feel the Disney Magic With These Halloween Costumes

I always think one of the craziest things about late August is that, while we’re all still enjoying outside happy hours in our floral dresses, fall is just around the corner. Like it’s not even a hop, skip, and a jump, but just a hop and a skip away.

As much as you might not want to face the facts, grey skies will replace sunshine, you’ll opt for hot toddies over frosé, and Halloween is what you have to look forward to over three-day weekends at the beach. Don’t despair too much, though, because there are ways to retain some magic in your life through the chillier months. You could, for example, don a whimsical outfit and impersonate your favorite Disney hero this October 31. Make believe you’re flying around the dry desert climate as Aladdin and Jasmine or enjoying the comfortable ocean temps as Ursula — or maybe you’re trapped inside a glass claw machine where inclement weather can’t touch you anyway as a Space Alien from Toy Story.

Disney costumes never go out of style for Halloween. And, whether you’re looking for a fierce duo, an LOL getup, or a reason to get dolled up, there’s an option for every type of Disney fan. Disney just opened up its Halloween Shop online, giving you many options for the festive night that will make even the most serious grown-ups crack a smile. Disney is everyone’s childhood, and with such a recognizable costume, you’ll avoid those awkward, “Wait… what are you?” conversations from strangers and casual acquaintances. And that’s the real magic of Disney…

Read on for some of our personal favorites from the Disney Halloween Shop, and check out the full array of adult costumes here.

Buy It! Mrs. Incredible Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise, $69.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Tinker Bell Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise, $79.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Belle Costume Dress Set for Adults by Disguise, $54.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Minnie Mouse Costume with Tutu for Adults, $39.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Minnie Mouse Rose Gold Costume for Adults by Disguise, $69.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Bo Peep Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Toy Story 4, $69.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Buzz Lightyear Inflatable Costume for Adults by Disguise, $79.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Peter Pan Costume for Adults by Disguise, $39.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Rex Inflatable Costume for Adults by Disguise – Toy Story, $119.95; shopdisney.com

Buy It! Mr. Incredible Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise, $59.95; shopdisney.com