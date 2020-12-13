Disney Is Selling the Most Festive Holiday T-Shirts on Amazon — All Under $25
When you combine Disney and the holidays, the result is pure magic.
Disney is already known for its ugly Christmas sweaters and recent Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Collection, and now the popular brand is expanding its T-shirt offerings on Amazon. At the Disney T-Shirt Shop, you can find dozens of festive holiday designs depicting characters from Star Wars, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Lilo & Stitch, and more.
Buy It! Disney Minnie Mouse Icon Holiday Snowflakes T-Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com; Disney Santa Minnie Mouse Hello Christmas Holiday T-Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com
The lightweight shirts come in men’s, women’s, and youth fit types, with sizing that ranges from small to triple XL. They’re made with a cotton-polyester blend that reviewers describe as soft and stretchy, and they’re available in a variety of colors, including black, silver, navy, cranberry, and kelly green. Prices start at just $20, so you may be tempted to pick up several T-shirts to wear with pajama pants or leggings.
Buy It! Disney Mickey Icon Ho Ho Ho Holiday T-Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com; Disney Pixar Wall-E Eve Christmas Light Wrap Graphic T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com
If you’re missing the Magic Kingdom, these shirts can help you feel closer to your favorite characters. In addition to indulging your nostalgia, the shirts would also make a thoughtful gift for a Disney lover in your life. For an extra sweet touch, you can pick up a shirt for each family member — and some are already labeled with “dad” or “daughter” for that exact purpose.
Buy It! Star Wars Holiday Christmas Tree T-Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com, Disney Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday T-Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com
While you’re loading up on T-shirts, don’t miss out on the best-selling Star Wars the Mandalorian Logo The Child Simple Portrait T-Shirt. Star Wars fans write that it “contains some serious Jedi Force powers” thanks to how cute and comfortable it is. Because the shirt isn’t decked out in Christmas wreaths or gingerbread cookies, you can wear it all year long, ideally while catching up on The Mandalorian.
Shop some Disney-inspired Christmas T-shirts below, and visit Disney’s storefront on Amazon to add even more magic to your wardrobe.
Buy It! Star Wars Darth Vader Sith Day of Xmas Holiday T-Shirt $19.99; amazon.com; Disney Pixar Monsters University Santa Sulley Holiday T-Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com
