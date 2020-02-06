Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty

Diplo is known for his musical prowess — but he also knows how to expertly avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

On Wednesday, the star walked the amfAR Gala red carpet in New York City wearing an all-white ensemble consisting of a suit coat, form-fitting trousers, a crisp button-down featuring delicate floral embroidery, cowboy boots, his signature cowboy hat and several vintage-inspired rings.

The 41-year-old DJ’s look seemingly had it all — slim tailoring, bold accessories and a Western-inspired aesthetic (his signature style!) But while speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet, the star revealed that he was actually missing one basic blacktie necessity: cufflinks.

“These cufflinks? Really rare,” Diplo joked as he pushed back his suit coat sleeves to show off two safety pins holding his button-down shirt in place. “They’re from Duane Reade. I lost my cufflinks in the airport.”

The star (who’s real name is Thomas Wesley) shared a few snaps from the charity event on Instagram with the caption, “hypebeast colonel sanders @amfar”

And yes, he successfully hid the safety pins in both photos.

Last month, Diplo opted for similar cowboy vibes at the 2020 Grammy Awards wearing Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

On the red carpet, he stopped to talk with PeopleTV but stayed mum when pressed on whether he’d taken up Sia on her offer for “no-strings sex,” of which she told the world in a recent GQ article.

“That’s no comment,” Diplo told PeopleTV at the 62nd annual Grammy awards. “I love her to death and I value our relationship a lot more.”

The “Chandelier” singer, 44, made headlines earlier this month after she admitted that she’d sent Diplo a rather blunt text offering him a friends with benefits situation.

“This year I wrote him [Diplo] a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship … If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up,’” she told GQ.

Diplo said he had no idea Sia would share their private texts with the world, but that he wasn’t surprised, as it matches her “spontaneous” personality.

“She’s a loose cannon, and she does whatever she wants,” he said. “She’s spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that.”

The two artists are longtime friends and collaborators, and both are members of the supergroup LSD, which also includes British rapper Labrinth.

Diplo, a three-time Grammy winner, was most recently linked to fellow DJ Chantel Jeffries, with whom he was spotted cuddling on a beach in Mexico earlier this month.