Dior Postpones Travis Scott Collaboration 'Out of Respect' for Astroworld Victims

Nike and Anheuser-Busch cut ties with the "Sicko Mode" rapper following the tragic deaths at his Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5

Dior has decided to postpone its fashion collaboration with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label following the tragic events at the rapper's Astroworld music festival in November.

"Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection," Dior said in a statement to Women's Wear Daily.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source familiar with the situation tells PEOPLE, "This was a mutual decision made by both Dior and Travis Scott to postpone the upcoming collection due in Jan '22 with both parties working to reschedule the launch at a later date."

The rapper, 30, teamed up with Dior's creative director Kim Jones on the men's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, entitled Cactus Jack Dior (named after Scott's record label, Cactus Jack Records). The collab was set to debut in Jan. 2022, but it is unclear if and when Dior will release the collection.

Representatives for Scott have not commented.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

The shoes were initially set to drop on Dec. 16. Nike did not provide additional details on the collaboration or respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Anheuser-Busch also announced that it is discontinuing Scott's Cacti hard seltzers (which have been sold for less than a year) and the "Sicko Mode" rapper was pulled from the Coachella 2022 lineup in the weeks following Astroworld.

At the rapper's Nov. 5 event, there were approximately 50,000 attendees in the audience, many of whom attempted to rush the stage when Scott's set began, causing countless concertgoers to lose consciousness after falling and being trampled. Ten people died and more than 300 people were injured as a result of a fatal crowd surge.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival | Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage

At least 36 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and concert organizers over the incident, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The cause of death of all 10 of the Astroworld Festival victims has been revealed as accidental "compression asphyxia," according to a report from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences obtained by PEOPLE on Dec. 16. Of the 10 victims, only one had a "contributory cause" of death due to the "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol."

In his first interview since Astroworld, Scott told Charlamagne Tha God that he won't perform again until "we address a lot of safety concerns" about his concerts.