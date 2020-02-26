Dior Hosts #MeToo-Inspired Fashion Show Day After Harvey Weinstein Is Found Guilty of Rape

Dior is giving fashion a feminist twist this season.

At the brand’s Fall 2020 ready-to-wear show in Paris on Tuesday, the runway featured brightly colored signs with powerful phrases all evoking a strong feminist tone.

Artwork that read, “Patriarchy = Climate Emergency,” “We Are All Clitoridian Women,” “Women Are the Moon That Moves the Tides,” “Women Raise the Uprising” and “Women’s Love Is Unpaid Labour,” all lit up the runway, while the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri also included three bold signs that all read, “Consent,” located right down the center of the catwalk.

“The #DiorAW2020 show space — featuring a floor artwork and bold, suspended, illuminated manifestos by collective feminist artist Claire Fontaine (@ReadyMadeArtist) that offer an arresting questioning of perceptions of reality — is the first hint of @MariaGraziaChiuri’s creative explorations for next season,” the brand wrote alongside images of the artwork on Instagram.

After the show, the brand also shared a behind-the-scene glimpse of the space, which also featured a newspaper-covered floor installation, located over the octagonal fountain in the Jardin des Tuileries in partnership with the Musée Louvre in Paris.

The collection had hints of masculine-inspired outfits, but overall evoked a 1970s esthetic, thanks to printed headscarves and muted plaid and checkered prints. It debuted during Paris Fashion Week in front of an A-list crowd including Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Rachel Brosnahan, Sigourney Weaver, Demi Moore, Maya Hawke, Nina Dobrev and Andie MacDowell to name a few.

The display on the runway came one day after disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sex assault in New York City.

On Monday, the jury found Weinstein guilty of two charges: criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted on three other charges.

Although more than 80 women have claimed they were victimized by Weinstein, according to The New York Times, the charges in the Manhattan trial were focused on only two women: former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein, 67, a producer behind 20 best-picture Oscar nominees, including Shakespeare in Love, Chicago and The King’s Speech, had fiercely denied the allegations, countering that his sexual encounters with the two accusers in the New York case were consensual.

While the show made a timely statement, this isn’t the first time Chiuri has used her position to champion feminist causes.

In 2017, Dior released its “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt, which quickly became a celeb-favorite (a portion of the proceeds to Rihanna’s Clara Lionel foundation). Kendall Jenner and Dior brand ambassadors including Natalie Portman (who wore hers to the Women’s March in L.A.) and Rihanna were all seen in the statement tee.

Jennifer Lawrence also modeled the shirt (which is still available for $860 at Dior.com) in campaign ads from the brand, sporting it with jeans and layered necklaces.