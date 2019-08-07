Amazon’s Best-Selling Pajamas Are Super Cute, Comfy, and Come in 18 Fun Prints

Image zoom Amazon

When it comes to sleeping attire, everyone has a different style: Some of us wear old-clothes-turned-loungewear, others wear workout gear (sleeping is a sport!), and then there are those who put on actual pajamas. But whatever your choice of sleepwear is, it’s important you’re as comfortable as possible. That’s why hundreds of shoppers on Amazon have declared this women’s pajama set the best, because they’re comfy, cute, and affordable.

The Didk Women’s Cute Cartoon Pajama Set features a t-shirt and shorts, and comes in tons of super adorable prints with cute sayings. There’s everything from an avocado print that says “I Avo Crush On You,” to a pumpkin spice-themed set that reads “Wake Up & Smell The Pumpkin Spice.” There are 18 prints to choose from, all ranging in size from XS to XXL. Over 500 customers have left them positive, four to five-star reviews saying they’re ultra soft, very cute, and breathable.

“My husband bought this for me for my birthday and I love it! I am a HUGE pajama freak and these are at the top of my favorites. It is extremely comfortable,” one shopper wrote. “I will say, it does run a bit small. I am typically a size small, but get a medium in pajamas so they’re loose. I got a large, and it fits perfectly Love, love, love it!”

Depending on how you like your pajamas to fit, some customers suggest sizing up for a looser feel, while others say the size they got fit perfectly. The prints are cute enough that they’re perfect for kids and teens, but also fun for adults as well.

“I purchased 10 of these for my sister’s 30th birthday pajama party and they were a hit! I am 25, 125 lbs and ordered , it fit perfectly. I would just say that the top does come up short on purpose (because of the style) and the shorts are cheeky.”

Below, shop some of our favorite styles, and check out more Didk loungewear and sleepwear here.

