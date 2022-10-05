Did Pete Davidson Remove His Kim Kardashian 'My Girl Is a Lawyer' Tattoo?

Pete Davidson is no stranger to getting ink in honor of his romantic relationships.

Despite being someone who seems willing to tattoo just about anything on his body, Davidson may also be the kind of guy who removes tattoos that don't bring him joy anymore. Which is why many on the Internet speculated that he may have removed his "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo dedicated to ex girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Davidson was spotted on the set of his current project Bupkis in New York this week with a bandage peeking out of the top of his shirt. While this could be just about anything, some mused the bandage was over where the tattoo used to be and questioned if he decided to start the removal process.

The tattoo in question once sat on Davidson's clavicle, right below the neckline of a shirt. The location of the tattoo pretty much lines up with where the bandage is sticking out from Davidson's shirt in the most recent photo.

But an source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE that's not the case.

"While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo," the insider says.

The former couple revealed the "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo in March, with Kardashian, 41, teasing it on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and later showing it off on her Instagram Story. While talking to Ellen DeGeneres, Kardashian said the tattoo is "really cute."

The tattoo was one of many that Davidson got for Kardashian while they were dating. The Saturday Night Live alum also got a tattoo dedicated to his first kiss with Kardashian. Earlier this year, Davidson got a tattoo that says "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle. While it's a cute nod to the 1992 Disney cartoon Aladdin, it's even cuter when you realize that Davidson and Kardashian kissed in an Aladdin sketch on SNL when she hosted back in October 2021.

Davidson, 28, even got the SKIMS founder's name branded on his skin, she also revealed to DeGeneres. When DeGeneres asked Kardashian on the show if there was truth to the internet speculation that Davidson had gotten a tattoo of her name on his chest, the reality star said, "Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones that he got."

"This one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding," she explained.

When DeGeneres, 64, looked puzzled, Kardashian explained further, telling her, "he wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know? Second [tattoo] I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

If Davidson does at some point get the "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo removed, it wouldn't be all that surprising. The actor told Seth Meyers on a May 2021 episode of his show that he had started removing some of his tattoos, which felt a little bit "embarrassing" but necessary to further his acting career.

"I didn't think that they would put me in stuff," he admitted when Meyers asked about his budding film career. "I thought after SNL it was a wrap."

"I honestly never thought that I would get an opportunity to act and I love it a lot," Davidson continued. "It takes like three hours — you have to get there like three hours earlier — to cover all your tattoos. For some reason, people in movies, they don't have them that much."

Davidson told Meyers that "burning off" tattoos is worse than getting them. "Not only are they like burning off your skin, you're wearing these big goggles so you can't see anything," he said. "The doctor's in there with you. So before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not."

"So I'll just be sitting there all high off the Pro-Nox, which I actually quite enjoy," he joked. "It's actually pretty fun. And then, all of a sudden, I'll just hear, 'Are you keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?'"

Davidson and Kardashian were first linked in October 2021 but broke up in August this year.