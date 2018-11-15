Is Ariana Grande saying “Thank U, Next” to her long hair?

On Thursday, the 25-year-old pop star, whose lengthy locks are always a hot topic, posted a photograph on Instagram of herself with a chestnut, shoulder-grazing bob.

Grande’s major hair change comes just one week after the Billboard Hot 100 artist debuted a platinum blonde hue, and three days after her new single — an ode to the impact her past relationships with Big Sean, Pete Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller had on her personal growth — debuted at No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first song to top the American chart across her seven-year career.

“this filter took my eyebrows away but i promise they’re there,” she jokingly captioned the shot, leaving out any mention of her fresh, new hairstyle.

But fans were paying closer attention to her dramatic new hairdo than to her eyebrows. “THAT HAIRCUT IS SO CUTE ON YOU OMGGG,” one person enthusiastically commented.

Another fan wrote, “You cut your hair!!!!! No more high pony 😭😭😭😭 i love it but whyyyyy,”

Grande has yet to comment on her style.

Leading up to the release of her new album, Sweetener, Grande opened up about her changing hair looks. “The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that,” she said in her Fader cover story.

“Old pony? I don’t know if she’s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it’s like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, Ohh, I get it, she’s an angel,” the star continued.

Grande isn’t the only person turning heads with a new look. Her former fiancé Davidson also debuted a new look after their breakup, going from bleach blonde hair to a sky blue hue.