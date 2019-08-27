This $6 Toner Works Just as Well as My Pricey Skincare Products — and I'm Never Going Back

Image zoom

Figuring out a personal skincare routine can be stressful. Seasons, weather, hormones, sleep, diet, and stress (among many other variables) can all play a part in your skin’s health, but the actual process of finding the right products that work for your skin type can sometimes feel like a never-ending journey. Not to mention, it can also get very expensive. With so many beauty products saturating the market today, shoppers may find themselves gravitating towards “best-sellers”, trendy brand names, or crazy-expensive products, all because of the hype surrounding them. Now, don’t get us wrong — perfecting a skincare routine is all about trial and error, but sometimes, the most basic (and affordable!) products can yield the most incredible results. And I, for one, can personally attest to this.

I’ll admit, I’ve always loved trying out new beauty items. I love testing the trendiest brands or the buzziest ingredients, and I’ve probably spent close to a fortune doing so. But what can I say? I live for anything that’s going to give me glowing, healthy-looking skin. And for years, my skin accepted whatever crazy amount of products I’d expose it to. Of course, I suffered from the occasional breakouts, redness, and dryness, but overall, my skin and I were on good terms — but my bank account and I were not. That’s when I decided to swap out a few of my beloved luxury skincare products and give a few less expensive brands a try.

One super affordable product that I switched over to, and surprisingly fell in love with, is Dickinson’s Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner with Rosewater from Walmart. This $6 toner has done miraculous things for my skin, and costs a fraction of what I was spending on my pricey, luxury brand toner. Boasting over 900 five-star customer reviews at Walmart, this toner certainly lives up to the hype. Thanks to its combination of rosewater, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and witch hazel, it leaves your skin feeling clean, nourished, hydrated, and moisturized — without drying it out. Rosewater is also known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making this a great option for anyone dealing with redness or irritation.

So if you’re looking for an affordable, versatile skincare essential to add to your regimen for glowing, nourished, and hydrated skin, at just $6 a 16-ounce bottle, Dickinson’s Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner with Rosewater is definitely worth a shot.

Image zoom

Buy It! Dickinson’s Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner with Rosewater, $5.97; walmart.com