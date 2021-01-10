Shoppers Are Calling These Ultra-Comfy Joggers the ‘Best Quarantine Pants Ever’ — and They’re Just $22

2020 is finally over, but if there's one thing we're taking with us into the new year, it's our obsession with comfy loungewear. One cozy item we're particularly excited about wearing in 2021 is the $22 Dibaolong Joggers with Pockets on Amazon.
Made from a polyester-spandex blend, these loose-fitting pants are soft, lightweight, and breathable, according to customers. In fact, they're so comfortable, they've garnered over 2,200 five-star ratings to date. One reviewer even referred to them as "the best pants" they've ever ordered from Amazon, while another called them the "best quarantine pants ever."
"OMG, these are SO comfy," another happy shopper wrote. "I just don't ever want to take them off…They are loose and flowy, yet flattering, and they are really soft. I have washed them several times and they still are super soft, no shrinking or pulling threads. Loving them."
Not only are the affordable joggers supremely soft, but they're also stylish and flattering on most body types thanks to their tapered silhouette and high-waisted fit. Another bonus? They have pockets!
"These pants are like butter," said one reviewer. "The color is beautiful, they fit nicely, the pockets are roomy without adding unsightly bulk to the silhouette, and the waist is snatched and snug. I bought them in two colors and I plan to LIVE in them. Easy to dress up or down — chic and low-maintenance. Love them and I am thrilled I purchased them."
Available in 29 fun prints and colors — including solids, tie-dye, stripes, and florals — the Dibaolong joggers are the perfect pair of pants to wear while you kick back and relax at home this winter. And since they're just $22, we wouldn't blame you for adding one in every color to your Amazon cart.
