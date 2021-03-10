These ‘Dangerously Comfortable’ Amazon Joggers Feature a Unique Detail Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Amazon reviewers claim these joggers are the perfect mix of comfort and style, largely because of the waistband. "These are both fashionable and comfortable," writes one shopper. "The harem waist does an excellent job at staying in place while providing stretch and comfort. The versatility to either dress these up or down is another big bonus. I can put on a nice sweater and they go [together] great, or [I can] just wear these to do yoga and my walks in."