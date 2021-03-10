These ‘Dangerously Comfortable’ Amazon Joggers Feature a Unique Detail Reviewers Are Obsessed With

With spring on the horizon, you may have already plucked a few favorite warm weather wearables out of storage, stowing away heavier sweaters and long-sleeve essentials in their place. But since many of us continue to work from home, there's one snuggly clothing category you likely won't be packing up and parting with just yet: sweatpants.
By now, you're probably well stocked on the oversized, cozy kind. Sure, they're great for naps and Netflix-binging, but if you're looking for a super cute pair that you can proudly strut in public, those simply aren't it.
These $24 Dibaolong joggers are a newer take on a similar, supremely popular pair from the brand that has over 3,000 perfect reviews on Amazon. Like the original, they're made with a silky polyester-spandex blend and have a relaxed, loose fit with trendy tapered legs, but one tiny detail denotes the difference.
Overlapped ruched fabric on the waistband creates a subtle V-shaped dip that's designed to contour your body and accentuate your curves. Wear them high, hitting just below the belly button to pair with crop tops or tuck in longer tees, or wear them low at the waist for a true harem-style drop-crotch fit.
Amazon reviewers claim these joggers are the perfect mix of comfort and style, largely because of the waistband. "These are both fashionable and comfortable," writes one shopper. "The harem waist does an excellent job at staying in place while providing stretch and comfort. The versatility to either dress these up or down is another big bonus. I can put on a nice sweater and they go [together] great, or [I can] just wear these to do yoga and my walks in."
Another five-star reviewer recommends these Dibaolong joggers for their "dangerously comfortable" feel, and raves about how soft and buttery the fabric is. "I cry a little every time I take these pants off," they said.
