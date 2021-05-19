Diane von Furstenberg Talks Netflix's Halston, Reflects on Studio 54 Days: 'A Lot of Things Happened'

"It did give very much the feeling of the era," Diane von Furstenberg said of Netlfix's Halston starring Ewan McGregor

Diane von Furstenberg is looking back on her life as a rising fashion star in 1970s New York and how Netflix's new series, Halston, captured the essence of the Studio 54 era.

The iconic fashion designer, 74, recently chatted with Naomi Campbell for the latest episode of the No Filter with Naomi YouTube series where she discussed her life and fashion career. During the chat, the designer reflected on her N.Y.C life in the '70s and taking part in the history of famed hotspot Studio 54.

"To arrive in New York in the 70s was the funnest thing you could possibly imagine," von Furstenberg told Campbell, 50. "New York was dangerous, New York was cheap. And because it was cheap, you had so many artists, you had so many people, so many creative people. As a woman, it was the beginning of women liberation. It was also the sex liberation. We didn't know anything about AIDS. It was this moment in history between the invention of pill and the coming out of AIDS. So we were very free."

The fashion mogul went on to talk about the cultural impact of the Studio 54 nightclub, saying it was the "funnest nightlife ever" at the time.

"But Studio 54, even though it has this huge thing, this huge fame, only lasted I think two and a half years," said von Furstenberg, adding to Campbell that "a lot of things happened" at the nightclub.

"It was a real fun time to be in New York, yes," she shared. "And to be young in the 70s was very good. And to be in fashion was very interesting, because the 70s was like the 30s. Its those decades that don't go out of style. The 70s is still glamorous, the 30s is still glamorous."

Von Furstenberg then confirmed to the British supermodel that she had recently watched the Ryan Murphy-produced Halston series, starring Ewan McGregor as the famed fashion icon — sharing what she thought of the actor's portrayal of the designer.

"It was very good," she said. "Because I know every single person, of course some came out better than others. But it was good. It did give very much the feeling of the era."

Both fashion stars also agreed on McGregor's impressive job of portraying Halston in the show, which follows the legendary fashion designer's rise to fame and fortune, his drug-induced fall from grace and everything in between.

"He was really, really good," von Furstenberg said about McGregor, 50. "He's a great actor."

In April, Murphy opened up to Vogue's Hamish Bowles about what inspired him to create the series.

"I grew up in Indiana—where Halston is from—surrounded by cornfields and churches, and I always heard about two people who had gotten out and gone on to bigger, glamorous things: One was Florence Henderson, and one was Halston," the American Crime Story producer said. "He was always a big figure in my mind—a representation of somebody who had come from humble beginnings and had gone on to do something incredible with his life—and I was always moved by him."