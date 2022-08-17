Diane von Furstenberg, 75, Shows 'Gratitude' for Her Age in Red Swimsuit Selfie: 'Trying to Own It'

Diane von Furstenberg still knows how to "own it."

On Wednesday, the legendary fashion designer shared an empowering mirror selfie sporting a bright red one-piece bathing suit. She also let her natural beauty shine through, keeping her hair in pure waves and her face, makeup free.

The post not only captured von Furstenberg's stylish DNA but also showed her care-free attitude when it comes to aging

"Selfie at 75? Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps! "she captioned the photo. "I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself ! Gratitude .'

Her upload garnered sweet compliments from her fashion model friends, Iman and Andie MacDowell, as well as jewelry designer Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger.

Last January, shortly after her 74th birthday, von Furstenberg celebrated her body with another bathing suit snapshot, in which she wore an emerald one-piece suit and slicked back hair from a dip in the ocean.

"Am I crazy to post this ?" she captioned the post. "Own your age ....it's a proof you have lived ! Love to everyone ."

Pioneering fashion is what von Furstenberg knows best, but so is uplifting women's voices.

Last March (precisely on International Women's Day) the House of DVF star released her manifesto, Own It: The Secret to Life. The gook, as the title suggests, outlined her wisdom on how to own your individuality.

"I am now a woman at the sunset of her life. And therefore, part of what I know I'm leaving behind is a beautiful family and my brand," von Furstenberg told PEOPLE upon its release. "But I also want to be able to use my voice, my experience, my knowledge and my connections in order to help other women to be the women that they want to be," she added.

While completing the book during quarantine, a time that helped her become "more reflective", she drew inspiration from her family. "My mother always taught me the value of words. So I started to write down the words that I liked, or ones that I did not like, and it just flowed."

The self-proclaimed feminist also connects with her community through her interview-formatted podcast series, InCharge with DVF, which she launched on Spotify in March 2020.

With eight episodes under its belt, the podcast centers around "intimate conversations about the journey of life and survival" with equally driven entrepreneurs including Kris Jenner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Elaine Welteroth and Charlize Theron.

"I wanted to interview these women that I had met, and that I know, who are strong, and have these conversations with them," von Furstenberg shared with PEOPLE.

She continued: "I wanted to show not just what they have accomplished, but where they came from, where it all started. When you put women in an intimate context, it doesn't matter how successful they are. They are warm and they talk openly about their experience and the challenges, and that is what is inspiring."