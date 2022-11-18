Diane von Furstenberg's Granddaughter Talita Hosts Brand's First-Ever Wellness Day — Go Inside the Event

Diane von Furstenberg is moving into the wellness space.

On Nov. 12, the label's iconic New York City headquarters — located on the cobblestoned corner of Manhattan's Washington Street — transformed into a beauty hub for its first DVF Wellness Day, an event empowering women through clean beauty.

Talita von Furstenberg, granddaughter to brand founder Diane von Furstenberg, tells PEOPLE that the wellness seminar is a part of the brand's commitment to "gathering communities of women and having conversations" through its InCharge movement.

"We haven't done anything that's focusing on wellness and clean beauty and that's so important because you can't really feel in charge and your best self if your health isn't in the best place," Talita, 23, shares. "You can't truly be at peace with yourself if your body isn't at peace."

Lou Aguilar

While mapping out the daytime affair, the TVF for DVF art director envisioned three things from the start: a mental meditation, hosting a community of women-owned businesses and gathering women passionate about the clean wellness arena.

This was all achieved and then some.

The morning kicked off with a moving meditation led by Dr. Jenelle Kim, a ninth-generation herbalist, best-selling author and founder of JBK Wellness Labs, on the shop's sunlit second floor.

Incorporating sound bath rhythms and a routine of movements to recenter the body's "qi" or "energy," the session brought Dr. Kim's East-meets-West philosophy to life.

"My greatest wish is that whatever I'm sharing [is] actually going to make a difference in people's lives," Dr. Kim tells PEOPLE on how she merges both worlds into her practices. "Hopefully, with everything I have learned I'm making it that much more applicable [and] that much easier to understand."

Lou Aguilar

Connect, Expand, Inspire and Advocate are the four pillars of DVF's InCharge initiative. Each flowed flowed seamlessly into the day's panel led by Talita, who discussed clean beauty with four industry experts: Claudia Verdes, cosmetic chemist and product development executive at Ilia; Karima El-Hakkoui, founder of Six Gldn; Danielle Cohen, beauty writer at Byrdie; and JuE Wong, CEO of Olaplex.

"Our intention was really to inform the consumer," Talita tells PEOPLE before taking the stage for the eye-opening conversation, which covered topics from the industry's marketing facade to making conscious decisions in our day-to-day lives.

Guests were also welcomed to roam the "beauty bazaar," where they were able to shop from partnering brands, pamper themselves with complimentary treatments — including a Chillhouse manicure, a reparative Olaplex hair treatment and a color-matching lesson with House of Colour — while enjoying bites and beverages with Sakara, KORshots and SkinTe.

Needless to say it all helped kickstart the weekend in an inspiring way.

Lou Aguilar

"Owning it" is something designer Diane von Furstenberg wears well, whether it's through her confident-boosting collections, her powerfully-charged podcast or her manifesto of valuable life lessons.

With Wellness Day, her granddaughter Talita, proved that standing in your power is cross-generational.

"For me, being in charge is being true to yourself and being as strong and committed to becoming a better person each and every day," she says. "It's a work in progress. We're humans. We're learning. We're expanding. We're trying to be the best version of ourselves. It doesn't mean that every day has to be the great day, but you're in charge of making tomorrow better."