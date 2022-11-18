Diane von Furstenberg's Granddaughter Talita Hosts Brand's First-Ever Wellness Day — Go Inside the Event

As part of its empowering initiatives, the iconic fashion house recently hosted its inaugural DVF Wellness Day — and PEOPLE got a ticket to the inspiring self-care destination

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 03:33 PM
DVF's first Wellness Day,
Photo: Lou Aguilar

Diane von Furstenberg is moving into the wellness space.

On Nov. 12, the label's iconic New York City headquarters — located on the cobblestoned corner of Manhattan's Washington Street — transformed into a beauty hub for its first DVF Wellness Day, an event empowering women through clean beauty.

Talita von Furstenberg, granddaughter to brand founder Diane von Furstenberg, tells PEOPLE that the wellness seminar is a part of the brand's commitment to "gathering communities of women and having conversations" through its InCharge movement.

"We haven't done anything that's focusing on wellness and clean beauty and that's so important because you can't really feel in charge and your best self if your health isn't in the best place," Talita, 23, shares. "You can't truly be at peace with yourself if your body isn't at peace."

DVF's first Wellness Day,
Lou Aguilar

While mapping out the daytime affair, the TVF for DVF art director envisioned three things from the start: a mental meditation, hosting a community of women-owned businesses and gathering women passionate about the clean wellness arena.

This was all achieved and then some.

The morning kicked off with a moving meditation led by Dr. Jenelle Kim, a ninth-generation herbalist, best-selling author and founder of JBK Wellness Labs, on the shop's sunlit second floor.

Incorporating sound bath rhythms and a routine of movements to recenter the body's "qi" or "energy," the session brought Dr. Kim's East-meets-West philosophy to life.

"My greatest wish is that whatever I'm sharing [is] actually going to make a difference in people's lives," Dr. Kim tells PEOPLE on how she merges both worlds into her practices. "Hopefully, with everything I have learned I'm making it that much more applicable [and] that much easier to understand."

DVF's first Wellness Day,
Lou Aguilar

Connect, Expand, Inspire and Advocate are the four pillars of DVF's InCharge initiative. Each flowed flowed seamlessly into the day's panel led by Talita, who discussed clean beauty with four industry experts: Claudia Verdes, cosmetic chemist and product development executive at Ilia; Karima El-Hakkoui, founder of Six Gldn; Danielle Cohen, beauty writer at Byrdie; and JuE Wong, CEO of Olaplex.

"Our intention was really to inform the consumer," Talita tells PEOPLE before taking the stage for the eye-opening conversation, which covered topics from the industry's marketing facade to making conscious decisions in our day-to-day lives.

Guests were also welcomed to roam the "beauty bazaar," where they were able to shop from partnering brands, pamper themselves with complimentary treatments — including a Chillhouse manicure, a reparative Olaplex hair treatment and a color-matching lesson with House of Colour — while enjoying bites and beverages with Sakara, KORshots and SkinTe.

Needless to say it all helped kickstart the weekend in an inspiring way.

DVF's first Wellness Day,
Lou Aguilar

"Owning it" is something designer Diane von Furstenberg wears well, whether it's through her confident-boosting collections, her powerfully-charged podcast or her manifesto of valuable life lessons.

With Wellness Day, her granddaughter Talita, proved that standing in your power is cross-generational.

"For me, being in charge is being true to yourself and being as strong and committed to becoming a better person each and every day," she says. "It's a work in progress. We're humans. We're learning. We're expanding. We're trying to be the best version of ourselves. It doesn't mean that every day has to be the great day, but you're in charge of making tomorrow better."

Related Articles
Diane von Furstenberg/Instagram
Diane von Furstenberg, 75, Shows 'Gratitude' for Her Age in Red Swimsuit Selfie: 'Trying to Own It'
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Megan Thee Stallion
Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium Shares Open Letter of Support for Megan Thee Stallion
Early Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best
Diane von Furstenberg And The Women’s Forum Hosts The 2021 DVF Awards In Paris
Diane von Furstenberg on the Legacy of the DVF Awards: 'My Role Is to Use My Voice to Help Women'
Pattie Boyd
Pattie Boyd — Legendary Muse for George Harrison and Eric Clapton — Reframes Her Life in Rock and Roll
Kids Gift Guide
The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2022, According to Savvy Tastemakers
Best Hostess Gifts of 2022
The 26 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Will Get You Invited Back Next Year
aaron-carter
Aaron Carter Dead: Looking Back at the Former Child Star's Ups and Downs
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Dave and Jenny Marrs new BHG x Walmart
Dave and Jenny Marrs Add New Fall Pieces to Walmart Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Debuts His Nocheluna Sotol — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Alicia Keys X Athleta
Alicia Keys Talks Staying Body Positive with Athleta Partnership: 'Understand What's Real and Fake'