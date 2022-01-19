Diane von Fürstenberg, Andy Cohen, Marc Jacobs, More React to Death of 'Trailblazer' André Leon Talley

Celebrities, stylists and fashion designers are mourning the death of late fashion icon André Leon Talley.

The former Vogue creative director died at the age of 73. He had been in the hospital battling an unknown illness, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Andy Cohen shared touching words on Watch What Happens Live, telling viewers, "I'm a little off right now because during the break, we got news that our dear friend of the clubhouse André Leon Talley has passed away."

"TMZ has just reported that, and André was just was such an incredible life force. I think he just was boisterous. He was bold. He was lively. We loved having him here. He had a booming voice. He just gave so much energy and love to everyone around him at all times."

He recognized Talley's "incredible book" The Chiffon Trenches, a memoir Talley released in May 2020, before noting the "trailblazer" was "the first Black editor at Vogue."

"He was just an incredible wonderful, wonderful guy," Cohen continued. "And we're gonna miss him, and he was a great life force. So I just want to salute André Leon Talley, rest in peace."

Designer Diane von Fürstenberg also acknowledged Talley on Instagram with a throwback photo of the writer.

"Good bye darling André ❤️🙏…," she captioned the post, adding "no one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was grander and more soulful than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyful now ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much ❤️🙏."

William Norwich, former Vogue editor and commissioning editor for fashion and interior design at the Phaidon Press, described Talley, whom he met in the mid-1980s, as "majestic."

"He was what you saw on TV, larger than life in body, mind, and spirit," the My Mrs. Brown author told PEOPLE. "The one thing I'd like people to know about André was that he wasn't grand, he was majestic. There's a difference. Grand is a snob, false airs; majesty is transcendent, a state of grace, a generosity of spirit, a real elegance."

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs also paid tribute to Talley. "I am in shock," he wrote alongside a vintage photo of the pair.

"You championed me and you have been my friend since my beginning. Our chats, the moments we shared….oh my friend. You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear Andre. Rest In Peace."

Actress Viola Davis shared a sweet caption on a photo of her and the fashion icon smiling together. "RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King," she wrote.

Stylist Stacy London recalled working as Talley's assistant during her days at Vogue.

"I saw a post about Andre that said 'this one really hurts.' As one of his assistants in my 1st job at Vogue, this is more true than I can say…," she captioned a black-and-white photo of Talley. "The most gracious of gentleman. The most demanding of bosses. The most talented of aesthetes. The most astute of historians. The kindest of men. RIP Andre - you will always be a light and so terribly missed."

Derek Blasberg, celebrity fashion writer and head of fashion and beauty at YouTube, also shared a touching message.

"No one told a story like Andre Leon Talley. His inflection, his intonation, his hand gestures: He could spin a fairy tail out of a ruffle or a sleeve. He breathed fashion," he wrote alongside a photo of the two together. "He broke barriers in this industry. He was original, funny, biting, ornate, and utterly fabulous. As a Vogue intern in college, he gave me my first break, and I'll never forget his kindness and encouragement. I'm saddened to hear of his passing and send love and best wishes to all of us who will miss him 🕊."

Designer Christian Siriano paid tribute by writing, "A legend lost. Andre a forever icon who changed the game for so many. Thank you for all the support," as Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo mourned the "devastating loss for fashion" with footage of some of Talley's greatest moments.

Daniel Martin, makeup artist to Meghan Markle, shared that he was "at a loss for words."

"We've had so much death in the last couple months," he wrote "Rest in power #andreleontalley 😞💔."

"It was a honor to work with you and to know you😢🕊," model Tyson Beckford told the "icon" in an Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stylist Karla Welch said of Talley, "⭐️ A King has departed ⭐️ Rest in the most glorious, ALT," and women's fashion brand TOME wrote, "So many legends now lost to Covid. RIP André #AndreLeonTalley."

Vincent Oquendo, makeup artist to stars like Nina Dobrev and Emma Roberts, also shared a message in honor of Talley.

"RIP legend. There has never been another and there will never be another quite like you," Oquendo said alongside a photo of Talley smiling, Louis Vuitton bags in tow. "It was my great pleasure to share space and collaborate with you. Rest in power."