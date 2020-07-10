Diane Kruger Shows Off Sexy Cutout One-Piece from Model Helena Christensen's Swimsuit Line

Diane Kruger is showing support for fellow model Helena Christensen — and she looks good doing it!

On Thursday, the German actress and model, 43, posted a photo on Instagram wearing “The Wave Body” swimsuit from Stærk & Christensen — a fashion brand Christensen, 51, co-founded with designer Camilla Stærk — with the caption, “Thank you @helenachristensen and @camillastaerk for the cool bathing suit 🩱 I♥️ it 🤗”

Kruger teamed the black one-piece (which features wave-shaped cutout at the neckline and retails for $495 on staerkandchristensen.com) with a red baseball cap, classic gold hoops and a dainty gold chain necklace, as she posed in what appears to be her bathroom for the Instagram snap.

Jason Wu left three fire emojis in the comment section, while fellow fashion designer Giambattista Valli wrote, “WOW! 😍😘”

Christensen, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, has used quarantine to get in numerous photo shoots modeling Stærk & Christensen items and promoting them on her own Instagram page with sexy selfies and videos.

Last week, Christensen rocked a red lipstick and bangs as she posed outside and around her house in chic Stærk & Christensen one-piece styles and a strappy nude bikini.

“Suiting up in our @staerkandchristensen swim/bodysuits and Swallow sandals🩱♥️ 🌞” she wrote alongside the series of photos.

And back in April, Christensen flaunted her figure in photos taken at her home in the Catskills to raise awareness for Stærk & Christensen‘s initiative to help those struggling during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the post, Christensen appears in different swimsuit styles from her brand’s resort collection, including the “Knot Body” in both red and purple, as well as the low-cut “Wave Body” in black. The photo shoot also included a cheeky back shot of Christensen posing on a stone wall.

The '90s supermodel and Stærk co-founded the New York-based company as a multi-dimensional studio that tackles fashion, as well as architecture, film and photography in 2015.