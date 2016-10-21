Diane Kruger, America Ferrera and Emmanuelle Chriqui Chopped Their Locks for Fall

While earlier this week we pointed out how a whole fleet of stars from Rihanna to Kim Kardashian are loving their waist-length hair, inspired by Cher’s own flawless mane, it seems that not every star has jumped aboard the long-hair-don’t-care bandwagon. Not only did Diane Kruger recently reveal a slightly shorter bob on Instagram, as did Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui, but now it appears that America Ferrera is not only campaigning for Hillary Clinton, but actually turning into her.

Although Diane Kruger first teased that she’d made an alteration to her coif about a week ago, she really let the anticipation build, finally revealing her new post-breakup look on Thursday. For those who haven’t been giving the actress’s hair the undivided attention it truly deserves, this cut may not look like much at first. But in fact, Kruger cut off quite a few inches, bringing her hair from just below her shoulders to a shaggy chin-length bob.

RELATED PHOTOS: Celeb Hair Makeovers: Better Before or After?

Emmanuelle Chriqui must have also come down with a case of chop fever, making a serious change from her signature chest-length tresses.

On Thursday, the actress debuted a significantly different look, courtesy of hairstylist Joseph Chase, showing off her shoulder-length cut with tons of texture, playing up the natural wave of her hair.

And all of that time campaigning for Hillary Clinton is clearly starting to rub off on America Ferrera who cut her hair into a style very reminiscent of a certain democratic presidential nominee.

The actress wrote in the caption for the shot, “Electing a new president calls for a new hairstyle! Big change abound! #imwithhair #imwithher #registertovote” Ferrera, 32, even got blonde highlights for a full Hillary-adjacent hair moment.

Clearly, it’s not just the leaves that are feeling the urge to shake up their look this election season.

What do you these of these actress’s hair changes? Sound off below!