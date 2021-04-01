The icon is set to star opposite Elizabeth Lail in Mack & Rita, a film about a young woman who gets struck by lightening and wakes up as a 65-year-old

Diane Keaton was just spotted filming her upcoming comedy — and if her costume is any indication of her character, we have a lot to look forward to.

On Wednesday, the actress, 75, was photographed in Palm Springs shooting scenes for the Katie Aselton-directed movie Mack & Rita wearing a white button-down shirt dress, thigh-high snakeskin boots and what appeared to be a long gray wig.

Keaton's provocative ensemble is a stark departure from the Boho-chic wide-leg trousers, menswear-inspired jackets and brimmed hats we're used to seeing her in (the Oscar winner and fashion icon looked incredibly stylish, nonetheless).

Over the past year, Keaton has shared a peek inside her eccentric wardrobe with her fans on Instagram, becoming a surprise #OOTD inspiration too many of her followers.

The Something's Gotta Give actress is set to play Aunt Rita in her upcoming film Mack & Rita, which also stars Elizabeth Lail as Mackenzie 'Mack.' According to IMBD, the comedy follows a "woman in her 30s who gets struck by lightning and wakes up as a 65-year-old."

The movie also stars Dustin Milligan, Wendie Malick and Taylour Paige. The release date has not yet been announced.

Mack & Rita comes on the heels of Keaton's film Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, in which she and Jeremy Irons play a pair matched on a blind date who find themselves falling unexpectedly in love. Irons' plays a fussy celebrity caterer, while Keaton's character is visually impaired.

The People Concern's Celebrating Change Gala 2018 Image zoom Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty

Director Dennis Dugan (Happy Gilmore) told PEOPLE last year that the film was made as a love letter to his wife, Sharon, after she asked him to write "a wedding movie because those films make her heart happy."

"I'm a total romantic," he said. "And I adore my wife. So I wrote one. About how everyone who works on or participates in a wedding aims for that perfect day – the perfect couple, perfect setting, flowers, everything. Meanwhile, all of their relationships are complete chaos. And then it took 14 years to get the film made."

Despite the film taking more than a decade to reach audiences, Dugan said he "cried" and "laughed" as he wrote it.

"I wrote the lyrics to all the songs because I wanted all of them to be integrally part of the story. I wanted them to be our songs, by our characters," he shared.