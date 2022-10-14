Diane Keaton might just be the biggest Ralph Lauren fan ever.

The 76-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram from the designer's show that showed her sitting front row and interacting with some of the models walking the catwalk.

In the video, Keaton can be seen pointing to some outfits and giving models the 'thumbs up' as they walked by in clothes she appeared to like.

"I thought the rule was you point to everything you like!" she wrote in an all-caps caption alongside the video.

Keaton isn't the only celebrity who loves the iconic fashion brand. Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also attended the show.

The couple, who tied the knot on July 16, arrived at Thursday's Ralph Lauren show in Southern California in matching all-black ensembles.

At the show, which celebrated the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections, Lopez, 53, donned a sleek pinstripe dress, completing the look with a classic black fedora and matching clutch.

Affleck, 50, complemented his wife in a black suit with a matching black tie and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands, as the Marry Me star and Tender Bar actor looked lovingly into each other's eyes.

The Ralph Lauren show, in southern California for the first time, was a hotspot for celebs. Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, John Legend and more joined Keaton and the newlyweds in the front row.