Diane Keaton Waves and Gives a Thumbs Up to Models at Ralph Lauren Runway Show

“I thought the rule was you point to everything you like!” the Annie Hall actress joked in an Instagram post

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 14, 2022 09:40 PM
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Diane Keaton might just be the biggest Ralph Lauren fan ever.

The 76-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram from the designer's show that showed her sitting front row and interacting with some of the models walking the catwalk.

In the video, Keaton can be seen pointing to some outfits and giving models the 'thumbs up' as they walked by in clothes she appeared to like.

"I thought the rule was you point to everything you like!" she wrote in an all-caps caption alongside the video.

Keaton isn't the only celebrity who loves the iconic fashion brand. Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also attended the show.

The couple, who tied the knot on July 16, arrived at Thursday's Ralph Lauren show in Southern California in matching all-black ensembles.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13464242n) From left, Diane Keaton, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> and Jessica Chastain watch from the audience at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience, at the Huntington Gardens in Pasadena, Calif Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience - Inside, Pasadena, United States - 13 Oct 2022
Diane keaton, jLo, Ben Affleck. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

At the show, which celebrated the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections, Lopez, 53, donned a sleek pinstripe dress, completing the look with a classic black fedora and matching clutch.

Affleck, 50, complemented his wife in a black suit with a matching black tie and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands, as the Marry Me star and Tender Bar actor looked lovingly into each other's eyes.

The Ralph Lauren show, in southern California for the first time, was a hotspot for celebs. Chris Pine, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, John Legend and more joined Keaton and the newlyweds in the front row.

