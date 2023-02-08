Diane Keaton Shares Joyful Video Compilation of Her 'Endless Fashion Mistakes'

The Oscar winner, 77, poked fun at her own style choices on Instagram, writing "may they rest in peace"

By
Published on February 8, 2023 10:49 AM
diane keaton
Diane Keaton. Photo: Getty (3)

Diane Keaton is poking fun at her biggest style blunders.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner, 77, shared thirteen images of her fashion faux pas in an Instagram video compilation called "Fashion Goes Wrong".

It included a triple-belted horizontal striped look, ill-fitting black pants paired with a beige suit jacket and cap, and an Amelia Earhart-inspired white scarf teamed with a black leather bomber jacket and a flowing yellow-black-white plaid skirt.

To round off her fashion collection The Godfather star also included a navy blue and black plaid suit adorned with a half-dozen cross necklaces and an early pandemic mask-era look that included black-and-white houndstooth pants accompanied by sneakers.

"HERE LIES MY ENDLESS FASHION MISTAKES… MAY THEY REST IN PEACE," Keaton captioned the footage which rapidly drew responses from her celebrity friends.

"Everything is fabulous because you are fabulous❤️," wrote Andie MacDowell.

Sharon Stone meanwhile posted, "😂😂😂😂"

Katie Couric also weighed in with, "You're crazy! They look like Diane Keaton at her best! Because you can pull it off! ❤️"

While Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Your fashion mistakes are brilliant. 💚🔥"

Alyssa Milano also opined, "You are perfection. And always have been."

Jordana Brewster added, "I love them all."

Last month, Keaton cheekily celebrated her 77th birthday with a sprinkle of her signature comedy.

The Something's Gotta Give actress posted a montage of birthday cakes, all different types, sizes, and flavors, along with a humorous self-affirmation.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE… ME!" the legendary actress wrote alongside her birthday cake slideshow.

