Diane Keaton Danced Around in Two Comfy Staples You'll See Everywhere This Spring
You might be feeling the dreaded Monday blues, but we have something to share that will, without a shadow of a doubt, lift your spirits: Diane Keaton showing off her stellar dance moves in an adorable Instagram Reel while wearing key spring staples that will be everywhere this season.
Keaton made it clear to her 2 million Instagram followers that she's still got it — and no, we're not just talking about those moves. The outfits she wore while dancing to "Another Man's Jeans" by Ashe proved that the Hollywood star remains on top of her fashion game. But really, we didn't expect anything less from the icon.
Two stellar spring outfits graced Instagram feeds 'round the world in Keaton's viral 12-second dancing clip. The first was a plaid shirt dress and black boots combo that makes for the ideal transitional outfit. The tall boots provide extra leg coverage for when it's too cold to go totally bare-legged, while the casual-cool shirt dress can effortlessly be layered underneath a denim or leather jacket. Keaton being Keaton added in a waist-cinching belt, an accessory that's become a signature of hers.
The second outfit Keaton wore while moving and grooving consisted of a black turtleneck shirt and coordinating cargo pants, the latter of which have been trending hard for a while now, though they've been a particular favorite in recent months among both supermodels and celebs. Cargos are obviously popular because of their practicality, with ample pockets for enough storage that you might even be able to forgo a purse. It's also hard to deny that the controversial '90s pants trend just looks so cool, and as a cherry on top, you can wear the bottoms with just about everything, like sweaters and crop tops, which means you'll have zero issues styling them.
Get a jump start on your spring wardrobe by scooping up the Keaton-approved staples below. Dancing in them is optional, though highly encouraged.
Get the Look:
Buy It! OneTeaspoon Cargo Motion Jeans, $148; freepeople.com
Buy It! Free People First Light Utility Pants, $98; freepeople.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga High Waist City Wise Cargo Pants, $158; nordstrom.com
Buy It! BlankNYC Belted Crop Cargo Pants, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed Fit Belted Shirt Dress, $38.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Mini Feminine Flannel Shirt Dress, $31.20; amazon.com
Buy It! Grace Karin Button Down Shirt Dress with Pockets, $31.99; amazon.com
