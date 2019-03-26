All About the T-Shirt Celebrities Are Wearing to Honor Diana Ross on Her 75th Birthday

The iconic Ms. Diana Ross celebrates her 75th birthday Tuesday, and activism apparel company Phenomenal Woman is helping her celebrate in style.

Celebrities are taking to social media to wish the “I’m Coming Out” singer a happy birthday by posting images in the new retro-looking t-shirt by Phenomenal Woman. The shirt features the text “I’M GONNA WIN”, an homage to Ross’ iconic picture in a similar looking tee.

The proceeds from the sale of this shirt benefits the non-profit Higher Heights, which supports black women in political spheres.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 46, posted an image in the shirt to celebrate her mom’s birthday, writing: “IN HONOR OF MY MAMA” before encouraging fans to support building black women’s political power.

Other black celebrities and activists, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Areva Martin, Robin Roberts, June Ambrose, Niecy Nash, and Adrienne C. Moore have also taken to Instagram to show their love for Ross and support for the Higher Heights organization.

The driving female force behind modern Motown music, Ross was recognized by Billboard in 1996 as the female performer of the century. More recently, she was honored during the Kennedy Center Honors, which recognized her contribution to performing arts, as well as at the 2019 Grammys, where she urged the crowd not to “be lazy.”

Ross has also been nominated for 12 Grammys and was the recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

Happy birthday Diana!