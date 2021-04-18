This Surprisingly Affordable Velvet Couch Has Earned More Than 4,000 Perfect Ratings

Profile Menu
If you haven't perused Amazon's wide selection of home goods, you're missing out on some seriously impressive furniture deals. But it's one thing for a sofa or desk to be affordable — it also has to be well-made. A simple scroll through a product's customer reviews will often tell you all you need to know about its quality.
Based on its thousands of five-star ratings and best-seller status, the DHP Velvet Emily Futon is as functional as it is budget-friendly. At $209, it costs way less than similar-looking velvet couches, but it still serves its purpose as a sofa and convertible bed exceptionally well.
Buy It! DHP Emily Futon in Gray Velvet, $209; amazon.com
The futon's split-back structure allows it to unfold into a 43-by-71-inch bed, and it has a weight capacity of 350 pounds. Its quilted design gives the velvet upholstery a luxe touch, and its chrome-like metal legs make it look way more expensive than it actually is.
Everything you need to assemble the DHP futon comes shipped in one box, and even self-proclaimed "lazy" customers say it's easy to put together. Shoppers have purchased it for studio apartments, home offices, and living rooms, and they've deemed it well worth the money. One person went so far as to call it the "perfect budget futon."
"I live in a small one-bedroom apartment, so I wanted a couch that could turn into a bed for guests," wrote a reviewer. "I couldn't have picked a better/cheaper option. I feel so good about this purchase! It's firm, but comfortable. The back is adjustable, and the great thing is it looks like it's worth hundreds of dollars!"
"I am very impressed with this futon," said another. "All I had to do was attach the legs and it was ready to go. It comes folded in half when disassembled, so it will be easy to get out of my apartment if I move… This looks similar to a $1,000 West Elm futon I loved."
The DHP Emily Futon is already sold out in two of its four velvet colors, so you'd be well-advised to buy it in pink or light gray as soon as possible. It'll add a welcome pop of affordable luxury to any space. Buy it below, and check out similar options.
Buy It! DHP Emily Futon in Pink Velvet, $209; amazon.com
