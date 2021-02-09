Amazon Reviewers Say This $17 Fleece-Lined Thermal Set Keeps Them Warm Like No Other

With a predicted six more weeks of winter, we won't be putting away our warm clothing anytime soon. You might even want to stock up on a few more pieces to endure the rest of the season with ease, such as a fleece-lined thermal set. Not only will it layer well underneath additional clothing, but it traps heat close to your body for optimal comfort while out in the cold.
Amazon shoppers love the Devops Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set for just those reasons. The micro fleece material is made from a polyester and spandex blend that comfortably stretches with your every move while still retaining its original shape. What's more, the quick-dry fabric wicks away sweat during wear, so you won't overheat even if you overdo it on layering.
If you're looking for extra protection from the low temperatures while exercising outdoors, reviewers claim this set is one of the best options available. Many shoppers also appreciate how well the set fits underneath tighter clothing such as skinny jeans, while some prefer to even wear them as pajamas on a regular basis.
Buy It! Devops Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set, $16.98; amazon.com
"Not only do they wash well and [not] lose their softness, but they will keep you warm throughout the day," wrote one reviewer. "I have incredibly sensitive skin and am always cold, but I am able to live comfortably in this set. Whether you are using this to run in negative temperatures, working, or lounging, you won't be disappointed!"
"These are SO SOFT," wrote another. "It seriously feels like you have a fleece blanket as a second skin. I bought these to wear as a warm base layer when we go fishing, but will definitely wear these when snowboarding, too. They aren't overly warm, breathe well, and are good as a base. I actually ordered another pair for myself and a men's pair for my husband."
The Devops Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set is available in six different colors for $17 each on Amazon.