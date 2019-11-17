Victoria's Secret Model Devon Windsor Marries Johnny Dex Barbara in Beautiful Beachside Wedding

Image zoom Devon Windsor and Johnny Dex Barbara BACKGRID

Devon Windsor took a break from strutting on the catwalk to walk down the aisle!

The Victoria’s Secret model tied the knot with longtime love Johnny Dex Barbara in a beautiful beachside wedding in St. Barths on Saturday, which was attended by pals Olivia Culpo, Shanina Shaik, Nadine Leopold and Cara Santana.

For her special day, Windsor wore an off-the-shoulder lace gown, while the groom looked dapper in an all-white suit. Later on, the bride changed into a sparkling white romper with a skirt for her reception.

One video posted by Shaik shows Windsor being carried in her new husband’s arms, while another posted by Culpo shows the newlyweds cutting up a rug. “Congratulations @devwindor & @johnnydex,” wrote Shaik. “So much love!”

Image zoom Devon Windsor and Johnny Dex Barbara Shanina Shaik/Instagram

Image zoom Johnny Dex Barbara and Devon Windsor Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Windsor also shared the first look at her three diamond-encrusted wedding bands exclusively with PEOPLE.

The couple turned to the same jeweler who designed Windsor’s engagement ring — Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge — to create their “versatile” and “fashion-forward” bands. And rather than select just sparkler, Windsor opted for three different rings (meant to be worn solo or stacked) while Dex chose two styles.

“She selected our petite emerald cut eternity band set in platinum, our thin micropavé band in rose gold and a sideways baguette band in platinum,” she tells PEOPLE of the bands, which took four weeks to create from start-to-finish.

Wegman adds: “Johnny went with a 3mm 18-karat yellow band and 3mm platinum band. They aren’t meant to be worn at the same time. Many grooms like the idea of matching their wedding band to the watch color they have on that day.”

Image zoom Ring Concierge

Windsor’s oval engagement ring (which became so popular, Ring Concierge has dubbed it the “Devon”) features a “floating design with three rows of diamonds on all sides of the band. So it was important that the bands didn’t compete with it when worn at the same time.

“It’s an extremely unique setting so we wanted to make sure the bands complimented her engagement ring, and didn’t look too busy when worn all together,” Wegman explains. “We accomplished this by creating bands that sit low on her finger and stack under her oval diamond beautifully.”

Having the option to wear different wedding bands for different occasions was key for the couple, too.

Image zoom Ring Concierge

“Versatility was important to them. I love that Devon’s bands are both stackable, yet each looks beautiful if worn alone. They have multiple options to select from, depending on their outfit and the other jewelry or watches they’re wearing that day,” she says.

To ensure each ring reflected the couple’s personality, Wegman made each piece “interesting in a subtle way.” She says: “They’re a very fashion-forward couple, but didn’t want to stray too far from the classics. For example, we made Johnny’s bands less wide than most men’s bands, so they looked sleeker.”

Windsor also embraced one of the biggest bridal trends of the moment by going with mixed metal rings. “Mixing metals is huge right now! Most of our brides mix their platinum engagement ring with either rose gold or yellow gold wedding bands for an added pop of color,” Wegman says.

Shortly after her engagement, Windsor told PEOPLE that she didn’t envision herself being a “poofy princess-type bride.” She added, “Especially if it is going to be a destination wedding or something by the ocean, I would say I’m into more of a boho, beaded, easy dress.”

Leading up to their wedding weekend, Windsor and Dex enjoyed some TLC in St. Barths. “Two days and you’re stuck with me forever! 🥰 #DEVotedToDEX,” the model captioned a sweet photo with her man.

Windsor also posted a behind-the-scenes look at how she’s gotten her hair, skin, nails and body prepared for the big day in a vlog on her YouTube channel. Her treatments included Emsculpt (a non-invasive body contouring procedure), fresh blonde highlights, pilates classes and sauna visits.

Dex popped the question in June 2018 with an enormous oval center diamond (which took over a month to handcraft!) set on a band with 171 micropavé set round brilliant diamonds.

Image zoom Courtesy Ring Concierge

He took her on a plane ride over a private beach, which he where he had the words “Marry Me?” written in the sand.

Windsor and Dex were dating for about two years before the extravagant proposal.