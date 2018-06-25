Victoria's Secret Model Devon Windsor Just Got Engaged in the Dreamiest Proposal Ever

She has her wings — and now she has some new bling!

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Johnny Dex. And the proposal was truly heavenly.

Dex’s whole plan all started with the couple taking a plane ride over a private beach, which he where he had the words “Marry Me?” written in the sand, and Windsor, 24, was completely surprised.

Devon Windsor/Instagram

“When you think you’re flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this…. this was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I’m the luckiest woman in the world! 💋✈🙏🏼💍❤,” she wrote on Instagram about his surprise.

He popped the question with an enormous oval-cut diamond set on a simple thin band, which Windsor showed off in an Instagram story cuddling up to Dex.

“I’ll never finish falling in love with you…… ladies and gents, my fiancé!!!! 💍💍💍,” she wrote on Instagram announcing their engagement.

Devon Windsor/Instagram

Her new fiancé is a relatively private guy and keeps his Instagram profile set to private. According to Harper’s Bazaar Australia, his sister is Alexis Barbara Isaias, the designer behind the line, Alexis, which Windsor has been spotted wearing numerous times.

The couple isn’t shy about showing off their love on Instagram. Windsor often shares flirty snaps of her beau, and we must say, he has some serious modeling skills himself!

Considering the fact that Windsor was already decked out in bridal-esque beachwear for her surprise proposal, we can’t wait to see what dress she picks for the big day.