Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Wedding Looks Included Custom Sneakers That Took 60 Hours to Make (Exclusive)

Designer Leila Bensarghin of Lei Lab Crystals gives PEOPLE the details behind the nearly year-long process behind the couple’s kicks — from the 18K-gold-plated lace charms to the custom shoe boxes

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on May 10, 2023 09:30 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens spotted at a wedding rehearsal in Mexico. Pictured: Simone Biles,Jonathan Owens Ref: SPL6305094 050523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: A.L.L PIX / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr7HF7Hs_Hf/ leilabcrystals's profile picture @simonebiles & @jowens are getting married today 🥹💎🥂 . . 1 of 1 pairs of wedding sneakers for the new Mr. & Mrs. Owens ❤️💎🍾 2d
Photo: A.L.L PIX/SplashNews.com; @LeiLabCrystals

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens made sure they walked into their new life as marrieds with some impressive shoewear.

On Saturday, the Olympic gymnast, 26, and football star, 27, said their "I dos" for the second time during a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

Along with the four gowns Biles selected for the couple's weekend-long celebrations, she also ordered a comfy-yet-nonetheless glamorous option for herself and Owens — coordinating bride-and-groom Nike sneakers decked out with tons of bling!

That's when Leila Bensarghin, owner of online shoewear customization shop Lei Lab Crystals, was called to wedding-wardrobe duty, and she's giving PEOPLE the exclusive details behind the special collaboration.

Biles reached out to the Baltimore-based designer in April last year (only a couple of months after announcing her engagement to the football player) and the two worked together on the "crisp and classy" shoe designs throughout summer until they were finalized last month.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr7HF7Hs_Hf/ leilabcrystals's profile picture @simonebiles & @jowens are getting married today 🥹💎🥂 . . 1 of 1 pairs of wedding sneakers for the new Mr. & Mrs. Owens ❤️💎🍾 2d
@LeiLabCrystals

Bensarghin says that Biles had a vision from the start. Not only did she want the sneakers to match her gold-and-Champagne wedding color palette, but she also asked for crystal lettering and a nod to her and Owens' wedding date. The canvas: Nike Air Force One Lows.

"Simone requested incorporating pearls into our initial gold Swarovski crystal design. So, I mocked up a gold and pearl Nike swoosh and we fell in LOVE with how the two complemented one another," Bensarghin says.

The final look featured gold crystals along the seam lines and pearls filling in the swoosh motif, toe caps and heel tabs. Owens' set was also made with gold Swarovski crystals decorated on the same part of the shoe. The pearl and gold accents were added to the toe box last-minute.

Bensarghin further explains that both pairs were customized with the last name "Owens" on one heel and their wedding date on the other, both outlined with crystals. The two details were also incorporated into the custom-made 18K gold-plated lace locks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simone Biles Had Two Wedding Cakes — One from Dairy Queen!
simone biles/instagram

To further give the pieces an "elevated" look, Bensarghin decided to weave in luxe laces — satin ribbon for Biles and leather for Owens.

But the details didn't stop on the outside of the shoes. "As we've seen with other features of her wedding, Simone cares about details. So I personalized every part of the shoe — including some hidden customizations inside only visible to Simone and Jonathan. They also received custom display shoe boxes," notes Bensarghin.

Biles was over the moon about the final results. "'Obsessed is an understatement!'" which is the best compliment ever, " Bensarghin tells PEOPLE of Biles' reaction.

Although this was Bensarghin's first time working with the medal-winning gymnast, she tells PEOPLE that Biles was "extremely kind" and had full faith in her creative process, which, in this case, took 60 hours "from design to the finished product" for both pairs of shoes.

She adds: "It was an honor designing for Simone and Jonathan."

Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens in TK Ceremony. Credit: Rachel Taylor
RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

The pair's Mexico ceremony saw Biles walk down the aisle in a custom Galia Lahav GIMAYA dress that she added a slit to (done to make her appear taller she told Vogue). Owens stood at the altar wearing a classic tan-colored suit and bowtie.

Biles and Owens wed for the first time last month at a courthouse, the intimate occasion scheduled out of necessity.

"We had to get married 'legally' in the U.S. — since our wedding will be a destination wedding. We will be having a wedding in a couple of weeks 🤍," Biles shared on Instagram.

Related Articles
Simone Biles Wedding
Simone Biles Had Two Cakes at Her Mexico Wedding — One from Dairy Queen!
quinta brunson
Quinta Brunson Says It Was Hard to Find Stylists to Dress Her Because She Had 'the Nerve' to Be Curvy
Heidi Klum attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Heidi Klum Brings Undersea Vibes as She Goes From Bikini to Ethereal 'Little Mermaid' Premiere Look 
Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography
Simone Biles Wore 4 Different Bridal Gowns for Her Wedding Weekend with Jonathan Owens
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsAHWaSus4e/?hl=en Congrats to @simonebiles & @jowens 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 💋💋💋💋💋💋 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsAHmyNuOvA/?hl=en Verified Congrats @simonebiles & @jowens such a fun weekend. It was soooooo great to be back together again 🤍🤍🤍❤️❤️❤️ 1h
Aly Raisman Says It's 'So Fun to Be Back Together to Celebrate' Simone Biles at Her Second Wedding
Simone Biles Dances Her Wedding Night Away in Custom-Made Shimmery Party Dress
Simone Biles Dances Her Wedding Night Away in a Custom-Made Shimmery Party Dress
Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography
Simone Biles Shares All the Details of Her 'Magical' Mexico Wedding — See the Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrCa9JsN3lX/?hl=en. Simone Biles/Instagram
Wedded Bliss! Simone Biles Shares Photo of Post-Wedding Bath With New Husband Jonathan Owens
American gymnast Simone Biles is photographed in her wedding dress on her balcony while getting ready for the big day as she ties the knot with Jonathan Owens in Cabo San Lucas. Also pictured getting a shave on his balcony.
Simone Biles' Wedding Dress Featured a 'Crucial' High Slit to Make Her Appear Taller: 'I'm So Petite'
Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England
Katy Perry Shimmers in a Custom Metallic Gold Gown at King Charles' Coronation Concert
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens — Again! — During Destination Wedding in Mexico
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Kicks Off Wedding Day in Mexico with Intimate Breakfast — See the Photos!
Blake Lively Hoka sneakers TOUT
Blake Lively Is the Latest Celebrity Mom to Step Out in These Supportive Sneakers
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Rachel Brosnahan Dashes from Stage to Gala on 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window' Opening Night (Exclusive)
Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington and their kids
Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen and Their Look-Alike Kids Pose for Hangout Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum
Jennifer Lopez Admits She Asks Husband Ben Affleck for Style Advice Before Red Carpet Events