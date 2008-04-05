Designers for Less: Gryson for Target

It’s no wonder that celebs like Jessica Biel and Sophia Bush adore Joy Gryson’s chic, easy bags. As longtime admirers, we can’t wait to acquire our own Gryson bag — from Target! The latest collaboration in their GO International collection has all the details, like chunky zippers and braided handles, that we love about the high-end line, but at a price that lets us stock up. Call us obsessed, but we had to ask designer Joy Gryson to let us in on her design philosophy: “I am a real-life girl, so I make sure the bag is something I would want to carry. This line is all about special touches to make it stand apart.” Her favorite bag? It’s the woven satchel because “it’s roomy enough to fit my life on a daily basis, but not too big.” Click here to check out the whole line at Target.com.