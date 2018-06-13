Italian designer Stefano Gabbana has a reputation for controversial, unfiltered and downright scathing remarks on social media. The co-founder of high-fashion label Dolce & Gabbana (which has been mired in its own slew of controversy surrounding anti-IVF and homophobic comments made by both Gabbana and business partner Domenico Dolce) made a nasty, completely unprovoked remark about Selena Gomez on Instagram attacking her appearance. And the singer’s passionate legions of Selenators have already run to her defense.

Getty (2)

As first pointed out by Instagram account Diet Prada, Gabbana, 55, commented on post on The Catwalk Italia’s Instagram feed showing a five-split photo of Gomez in different red dresses prompting fans to pick their favorites in the comments.

Gabbana, 55, appeared to write “è proprio brutta,” on the photo, which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.”

And Selenators were quick to drag Gabbana (with all of the snake emojis) and defend the 25-year-old popstar.

“We don’t care about your lame ass brand,” one user wrote with another biting back, “look in the mirror you are ugly both interior and exterior,” and “shame on you for online bullying.”

Most recently, Gabbana went after Kate Moss on the same Catwalk Italia Instagram page, dissing a Saint Laurent look she was wearing. Moss has famously walked the Dolce & Gabbana catwalks in the ’90s, and Gomez has also worn several Dolce & Gabbana looks in the past.

For his part, Gabbana has hit back at his detractors before, making it clear that he doesn’t care what they think.

Despite wrangling A-list crowds at its opulent fashion shows and casting celebs’ model kids to walk the runways, Dolce & Gabbana continues to be a controversial and polarizing brand.

Back in 2015, designers Gabbana and Dolce (who are both openly gay) publicly voiced their opposition to IVF (calling it “unnatural”) and their negative feelings toward gay parenting. (Dolce told Panorama magazine: “We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.”)

Last month, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski appeared to disassociate from the brand after his Instagram followers filled him in on the ongoing controversy.

In an Instagram story, the TV chef posted a photo of himself and co-star Tan France at a Dolce & Gabbana fitting. After getting what appeared to be a backlash from his followers over the post, Porowski removed the photo and issued the following statement:

“With public collaborations come social responsibility,” he wrote on Instagram stories. “Thank you for bringing to my attention that larger conversations and rigorous vetting need to take place before aligning with certain brands. I am always open to a peaceful discussion or gentle feedback, not only as a voice for LGBTQIA persons but as a human who cares for equal rights. for ALL of us.”

In June 2017, the brand launched a $245 “#BoycottDolceGabbana” T-shirt after they were criticized for dressing First Lady Melania Trump. While many designers vowed not to dress the First Lady due to her husband’s political views, Gabbana, boasted about Trump wearing the label.

“THANK YOU,” the designer captioned a photo of Melania shaking hands with one of the pope’s attendants, adding, “Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please.”