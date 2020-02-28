Designer Rick Owens' Wife Brings a Replica of Her Husband's Head to His Paris Fashion Week Show

Jared Leto made a memorable entrance to the 2019 camp-themed Met Gala when he arrived carrying a replica of his own head as an accessory — and on Friday, Michèle Lamy followed suit, sitting front row at her husband Rick Owens’s Paris Fashion Week show with a replica of the designer’s head as a purse.

Lamy, the longtime creative muse and business partner of Owens, 57, sported her signature gold-plated teeth and an edgy all-black ensemble that consisted of leather, sequins, over-the-knee boots and plenty of accessories (including a gold horned headpiece!).

Celebs including Gwendoline Christie, Teyana Taylor and Usher —who even posed for a photo with Lamy, 75, and her faux human head — also sat front row for the over-the-top show, which took place at Palais de Tokyo and featured everything from asymmetrical hemlines and pointed shoulder pads to crocheted sleeves and oversized puffer capes.

After the Paris Fashion Week show, Lamy and Owens stopped by a dinner party to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Le Labo’s iconic “AnOther 13” fragrance. And yes, the replica head was also in attendance.

The New York Times fashion account shared a photo of the eccentric fashion moment on Instagram, stating that Lamy “was keeping her phone, money and cigarettes” in the unconventional handbag.

“A new statement accessory trend has been spotted in Paris. Michèle Lamy, wife of the American designer Rick Owens, cradled a replica of her husband’s head on the front row of his fall collection runway show on Thursday,” the outlet captioned the post. “It was — in fact — a handbag, in which she was keeping her phone, money and cigarettes.”

Lamy’s choice received mixed reviews in the comment section, with some social media users calling her gothic style “legendary” and chic,” while others found the piece “super creepy” and “morbid.”

“That is terrifying,” one user commented. Another wrote, “How ridiculous.”

“Craziness! I remember Jared Leto walking with his “double’s” head…” another added, referencing the Oscar winning actor’s unforgettable red carpet moment.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Leto paired his statement accessory with a Gucci long-sleeve silk red gown that had diamond-encrusted details along the bodice. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele first debuted the head clutches during Milan Fashion Week in February 2019, a few months before the Met Gala.

Nearly six months later, the Suicide Squad star, 48, revealed that the wax-like decapitated head had gone missing.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Leto told GQ when asked what happened to the Gucci design. “I think someone may have stolen it.”

Leto then hilariously urged anyone who may know of the head’s whereabouts to “bring it into your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers.”