Desi Perkins is building her empire.

After launching a collection of eyewear (that sold out in 45 minutes) under her first independent brand DEZI last summer, the mega-influencer is making her highly anticipated foray into the beauty space with the debut of DEZI SKIN on April 8.

The skincare brand — which features powerful, innovative ingredients and luxurious packaging for the ultimate application experience — is launching with one must-have product: a 15% pure vitamin C glow serum called Claro Que C ($65; deziskin.com).

Inspired by the Latina beauty influencer's hyperpigmentation-prone skin, the dark spot and fine line-fighting formula is fragrance free, paraben free, triclosan free, cruelty free, gluten free and vegan.

"Over the years, I've noticed that you have your doctor brands who have excellent formulas, and maybe the experience of putting on the product isn't the best…a lot of vitamin C [serums] can be really sticky and uncomfortable on the skin. Then there's products that maybe the formulas aren't the best — the brand spent most of their money on packaging and marketing and making the product look appealing on the outside," the YouTuber tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I really wanted to braise form and function together with my skincare line I wanted to give people the best raw, amazing ingredients, but also focus on the experience of applying the product. It comfortable and it wears well under makeup because it doesn't pill or break up under foundation."

Perkins says the product can be used one or twice a day, depending on your skin type. She prefers to apply it in the middle of her routine — after her face wash, essence and toner, and before her moisturizer and sunscreen.

Although the social media star, who welcomed son Ocean with husband Steven Perkins in August, has a near-flawless complexion these days, her longtime fans and followers know that hasn't always been the case.

"I did have acne-prone skin in the past. I had skin issues, and I showed people what my skin looks like without makeup, and how to cover pimples on YouTube. It was a really vulnerable video for me to make, but I'm really happy that I did. I think it's important to let people know that everyone has their insecurity, and my skin was not always perfect," Perkins says. Adding that, as a brand-owner, she wants her customers to know she "comes from a place of understanding these types of skin issues."

Between becoming a first-time mom, launching a skincare brand and managing her various social media platforms, the influencer jokingly admits that sometimes finding even enough time to shower can be a struggle.

"In the beginning, I really just leaned into it. I said, 'It's fine. I'm just going to go with it.' But then as I went on, I realized that actually taking that time for myself, even if it was just 5 minutes, whether it be on something externally or internally, I made sure to take time for myself and do those things," she shares. "I'm not going to have this 12-step skincare routine, and I'm not going to say that that's what I've been doing since I had a baby. I'm really just focusing on the basics because I feel like that's what I have time for."