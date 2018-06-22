It’s always a good time to stock up on sunscreen – it’s pretty much the most important beauty tool in your arsenal – but if you’re looking for an excuse to replenish your supply before July 4th or a big trip, head on over to Dermstore. The beauty emporium is having a massive 20% off on almost all their suncare products, from lip balm to tinted moisturizer to SPF-packed lotion to sunless tanning products with the code SUNFUN. The sale ends June 27, so make the most of a slow summer Friday and stock up your cart now. You’ll be soaking up rays (safely) before you know it.

SUN BUM

Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: This is my all-time favorite sunscreen. It absorbs quickly, leaves skin feeling soft and smells incredible. Plus, J.Lo is a fan of the brand so you know it’s good stuff.

Buy It! Sun Bum SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion, $12.79 (orig. $15.99); dermstore.com

COOLA

Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor: I just booked a trip to Hawaii this summer (I know!), and I’m stocking up on mineral sunscreen. The state passed a law in May banning chemical sunscreens (they have been found to contribute to coral bleaching), and although the ban doesn’t go into effect until 2021, I figured I would start taking better care of the beaches (and my skin!) now. This citrus-scented lotion from Coola is one of my favorites: It’s organic, has UVA/UVB protection and contains shea butter so it feels great on skin.

Buy it! Coola SPF 30 mineral sunscreen, $28.80 (orig. $36); dermstore.com

PETER THOMAS ROTH

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: All year long, I’m a stickler about wearing sunscreen. It’s the last step in my skincare routine every single day, no matter the weather. But I’m not so good at reapplying it throughout the day. Enter this mineral powder sunscreen brush, which is my new secret for applying SPF mid-day without ruining my makeup.

Buy It! Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45, $24 (orig. $30); dermstore.com

COOLA

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I’m not proud to admit it, but my go-to, wear every single day, reapply every hour on the hour lip balm doesn’t have SPF in it. (I know!) So what better time to stock up on new SPF-filled options than when they’re all on sale? To get myself started, I’m going with Coola’s Liplux because it promises a hint of natural color while still being ultra moisturizing.

Buy It! Coola Mineral Liplux SPF 30 Organic Tinted Lip, originally $18, now $14.40; dermstore.com

TARTE BB CREAM

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: I am religious about sunscreen at the beach, but not as good about it when I go into the office (despite admonishment from, oh, every dermatologist I’ve ever come into contact with in this line of work). That’s why I rely on a really good tinted moisturizer with SPF built in, like this one, to help keep my skin in great condition – even when I’m not willing to add one very easy extra step to my beauty routine.

Buy It! Tarte BB tinted treatment primer, $29.60 (orig. $37); dermstore.com