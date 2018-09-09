Denise Richards' Wedding Dress Revealed! See the Strapless Gown That Was Completed in 24 Hours

Sometimes brides have months to secure their perfect wedding dress, but Denise Richards only had 24 hours!

Just two days after PEOPLE exclusively announced that Richards and Aaron Phypers were engaged, the pair tied the knot on Saturday during an intimate ceremony in Malibu.

Mark Zunino — the designer behind the strapless floral gown Richards, 47, wore on her special day — revealed via Instagram on Saturday that he was only given a day to create the gorgeous look.

“24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!” Zunino wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of the smiling bride wearing his creation.

“Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day!” he added.

The stunning mini-dress was covered in a romantic floral print and also incorporated a train of sheer fabric embellished with matching flowers on the side.

The next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is expected to premiere before the end of the year, will include footage of the wedding, but Bravo gave fans a sneak peak on Saturday!

“Hi, I’m Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married,” the actress, who joined RHOBH for the show’s upcoming ninth season, gushed in a sweet video.

“Love you, baby,” Phypers added.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards told Bravo’s The Daily Dish of the nuptials. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Aaron Phypers Cameron and Denise Richards JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

Following their engagement news, a source explained to PEOPLE why the couple didn’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding.

“Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” the source remarked. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

The couple began dating in December 2017. Phypers finalized his divorce from Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan in August — two years after they separated following just six months of marriage.

Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-06, and they share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. (She is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7.)

The source went on to share that the couple are “a good team.”

“She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona,” the insider continued. “He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa. They’re a good team.”