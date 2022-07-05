Denise Richards Poses in Itty-Bitty Flag Bikini to Celebrate July 4th After Joining OnlyFans

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards staged her own beachside photo shoot in some patriotic swimwear

Denise Richards celebrated the Fourth of July in star-spangled style.

The 51-year-old actress, model and reality star posed on the beach in a red-white-and blue sequin bikini to celebrate Independence Day while also promoting her OnlyFans page, which she started just last week. She captioned the sexy snap, "Happy 4th 🇺🇸. Link in bio one day only💛."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

OnlyFans is a popular subscription-based social media platform often used to post nude or partially nude photos and videos at a premium price.

After joining the site, Richards, who charges $25 per month for private access to her content, thanked her fans for their support.

"Hey loves, so I'm trying to figure this site out. It's all new to me. I'm overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and support! I really enjoy connecting with you," she said, adding that she would love input from her followers.

Denise Richards Credit: Denise Richards/Instagram

"It may take me a couple of days to really grasp using this platform and answering all my messages but I will get back to each of you! I will also be taking photos to share on the wall for free with some PPVs over the next couple of days. It is ONLY ME on here, so , I'd love some suggestions! PS; I'd like to also know what time is best to come on and not miss you... also, going to try and do some live streams when I get it all figured out!" Richards wrote.

Before Richards joined the platform, her daughter Sami Sheen, who recently turned 18-years-old, shared that she was on the site, which did not initially sit well with her dad and Richards' ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

The Two and a Half Men alum told E! News he does "not condone" his daughter's decision to become a member of the adult subscription service. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 56-year-old added, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

However, Richards told PEOPLE that the choice "wasn't based on whose house she lives in."

She continued, "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Richards at the time also hinted she was considering joining OnlyFans.