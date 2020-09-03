Denise Richards Explains Why Her Eyes Were Red During the RHOBH Reunion

“I am allergic to powder, I’ve tried so many. I hate it," the reality star said on Instagram about her makeup

Denise Richards is clearing up some confusion about her appearance on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old reality star explained in an Instagram comment captured by Comments by Bravo that her eyes were red during Wednesday’s episode because she is allergic to the face powder she used that day.

“Why were your eyes so blood [shot] at the reunion?!” one Instagram user asked under a recent video Richards’ posted from her trip to Spain (where she's shooting Glow & Darkness). To which the actress replied, “I am allergic to powder, I’ve tried so many. I hate it.”

She continued, “As soon as it’s used on my face, my eyes get bright red immediately. And my nose runs(so lovely) At first drops help, but as the day goes on, nothing does. If anyone knows of a make up powder that could help please please let me know."

Richards also revealed that her reaction to face powder is so severe, RHOBH crew members had to use “cream shadows and blotting papers” for touch-ups instead, adding, "Any make up artist that has worked with me & still works with me knows this about me & we would love any input on this."

Bravo fans were quick to share their thoughts about her response in the comments section, with one person writing, "So now she has to explain why her eyes are red?? I have allergies and my eyes get red too. I’m not sure why anyone is so quick to call her a liar."

"Team Denise. This is a reasonable reason for the red eyes, I don’t understand why people thinks she’s lying," another Instagram user said in defense of the reality star.

Others were skeptical. "Suuuuuuureeeeee ..." one person wrote.

The criticism comes after a tense season 10 for Richards, who found herself at odds with nearly all of her costars this year.

As fans know, this season has largely centered on drama surrounding the star: including her being upset that the topic of threesomes was brought up by her fellow Housewives at her family barbecue — where her children were present — and her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, which Richards has adamantly denied.

Early on in the season, the Housewives accused Richards of "mom-shaming" after she admitted she didn't feel comfortable bringing her daughters around the group after they brought up threesomes in front of her children and their friends during a party she hosted at her Malibu home. The women felt her outrage was a bit hypocritical — considering Richards has been open about sex, even saying on season 9 that she took her husband Aaron Phypers to get a happy ending massage.

Brandi later alleged this season that Richards had been gossiping about the other women, claiming the Wild Things actress said that Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is "pathetic" and that Erika Girardi is a "cold-hearted bitch."

The tension continued at the reunion, during which Lisa Rinna accused her longtime friend of being a liar.