Denise Richards chose a very unconventional wedding look for her recent nuptials to Aaron Phypers — and in a new interview with PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reveals that the lace romper design was exactly what she envisioned for her special day.

“I didn’t want to do a traditional wedding dress,” Richards tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I wore a traditional dress for my first wedding, so I wanted something different this time.”

Designer Mark Zunino only had 24 hours to complete the design, which featured a detachable tulle skirt.

“My dress was actually a romper which was perfect since we left the reception on Aaron’s motorcycle,” Richards explains. “I didn’t take the tulle skirt off until I got on his bike. I loved the skirt so much I wore it the entire evening.”

While some social media critics questioned the look, Zunino was quick to respond to any controversy by deleting all negative comments from his photos. He also defended his design in a now-deleted Instagram. “Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it! We are thrilled that Denise felt beautiful on her special day and love how the dress 100% fit her personality and the setting.”

As for Richards, she chooses to ignore Internet noise.

“I didn’t know there were so many opinions on what I wore,” she says. “I stopped reading stuff about me online a long time ago. I loved what I wore — it was fun and sexy and I thought appropriate for a Malibu wedding by the beach.”

Even though they just confirmed their engagement last week, the couple has been dating for over a year.

“Aaron and I have been together since June 2017. We kept the engagement private,” she shares. “He really wanted to marry on September 8 because eight means infinity. We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful.”