Denim Deal! Amazon Just Took 40% Off These Wildly Popular Levi’s Skinny Jeans

If you love the look of jeans, but crave the easy-to-move-in feel of leggings, we may have just found your new favorite pants. And here’s the best part — they’re currently on sale.

Amazon just launched an impressive 40 percent off deal on Levi’s 721 high-rise skinny jeans, marking them down to just $36. The flattering pants are one of the retailer’s most reviewed pairs of jeans, racking up over 1,700 five-star reviews. They’re also one of the most popular styles from the celeb-loved brand worn by stars like Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.

Buy It! Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jean, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Unlike other denim styles, which can be too stiff or tight, droves of shoppers call these Levi’s “incredibly comfortable,” and even go as far as crowning them “the best jeans ever.” Reviewers rave about their stretchy fabric, which extends to fit your unique shape and curves. Owners also love their figure-flattering high-rise look, a step up from the waist-cinching “mom jeans” of past decades.

“I am in love with these jeans,” one reviewer wrote. “The rise is perfect — no gap, no muffin top. The legs are just the right amount of skinny without looking too tight. [These] are completely flattering and fit in all the right places. I’m going to get a couple more colors!”

With three lengths available (including short and long), as well as 35 washes, there are tons of options to add to your wardrobe. Shoppers looking for a more polished, office-appropriate pair will love the basic black and versatile “Cast Shadows” washes, while the brand’s distressed Matter of Fact and Take Me Out styles are perfect for more casual outfits (FYI, discounts vary by wash).

And in addition to earning a spot on Amazon’s list of its customers’ most-loved fashion, which is no easy feat, they’ve also earned a near perfect rating. Considering their high praise and reputation as the “best high-rise jeans for your money,” they’re like to sell out of popular sizes and colors fast, so be sure to grab your favorite before the prices go back up.

