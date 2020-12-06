Shoppers Who Hate Jeans Love These Sculpting Jeggings That ‘Look Like Real’ Denim

Chances are, your relationship with jeans is … complicated. Sure, the bottoms can be worn with everything, but the fit and feel? No thank you.
That’s why this one Amazon discovery is so life-changing. Shoppers have found a pair of jeggings that look almost exactly like denim, but feel like sweats. Better yet, they come with a sculpting fit that smooths your body without suffocating it. Even those who hate jeans say they love this comfy alternative.
“These are the ones I want to wear when lounging around and also the ones I want to wear when I need to make a great impression,” wrote one reviewer. “No gap in the back, doesn’t cut in or gap at the waist, no need to adjust while wearing, no way am I taking these off … I may never buy another brand again.”
Buy It! Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging in Blue, from $61.99 (orig. $68); amazon.com
The Democracy Jeggings are made with a stretchy blend of spandex, modal, and polyester — a similar fabric makeup to many athleisure pieces. The pants come in seven classic jean colors including a light wash blue and a dark indigo hue, and they have nearly 3,000 perfect ratings.
Plus, they come in sizes 0 to 18, along with a couple of short and long hem options. Shoppers say that no matter your body type, the flattering jeggings will accentuate your curves and make you feel as confident as can be.
"Love love love these jeans,” wrote one reviewer. “I have close to 10 pairs and wear them almost everyday. They are super comfortable, soft and stretchy (but still look like real jeans), don't dig into my stomach and they stay put when I bend over!"
With praise like that, you might as well kick your complicated relationship with jeans to the curb and start a new one with a pair of stretchy bottoms that’ll truly treat your right. Shop the top-rated jeggings below.
